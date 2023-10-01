Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

A NASA retrasa a data de lanzamento da misión Psyche para explorar un asteroide rico en metais

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Outubro 1, 2023
A NASA retrasa a data de lanzamento da misión Psyche para explorar un asteroide rico en metais

NASA has announced a one-week delay for the launch of its Psyche mission, which aims to explore a metal-rich asteroid. Originally scheduled for October 5, the launch will now take place on October 12 using SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket. The mission window will remain open until October 25. The delay is to allow the NASA team to complete verifications of the parameters used to control the Psyche spacecraft’s nitrogen cold gas thrusters.

The Psyche mission’s primary objective is to study the Psyche asteroid, believed to be the iron-rich core of a building block of a rocky planet. By collecting pictures, surface mapping, and other data from the asteroid, scientists hope to gain insights into the core formation of Earth and other planets. The asteroid measures 280 kilometers wide, and the spacecraft will come as close as 75 kilometers to its surface.

During its six-year journey, the Psyche spacecraft will travel 3.6 billion kilometers and will have a gravity assist flyby near Mars, coming within 3000-4000 kilometers of its surface. The total life-cycle mission costs for Psyche were initially estimated at $959 million, but have since inflated to around $1.2 billion.

The launch delay is necessary to ensure the long-term health of the spacecraft’s thrusters by operating them within temperature limits. In the coming days, the mission team will verify the launch parameters and procedures after a Flight Readiness Review and a static fire test of the Falcon Heavy rocket.

Source: NASA (no URL available)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

ciencia

Usando o ADN como cola para construír metamateriais de cristal coloidais ultra-fortes

Outubro 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

Os satélites masivos de comunicacións en órbita terrestre baixa poderían perturbar a astronomía

Outubro 2, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

O potencial das terras de cultivo abandonadas para a mitigación do clima e a seguridade alimentaria

Outubro 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Usando o ADN como cola para construír metamateriais de cristal coloidais ultra-fortes

Outubro 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Os satélites masivos de comunicacións en órbita terrestre baixa poderían perturbar a astronomía

Outubro 2, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O potencial das terras de cultivo abandonadas para a mitigación do clima e a seguridade alimentaria

Outubro 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A nova tecnoloxía permite a imaxe en tempo real das ondas sonoras en materiais cristalinos

Outubro 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios