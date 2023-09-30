A NASA selecciona catro conceptos de misión para explorar a heliofísica

NASA has chosen four mission concepts to further explore the field of heliophysics, according to Nicky Fox, NASA’s Associate Administrator for Science. The selected studies have the potential to address crucial questions in heliophysics, which focuses on understanding the sun and its effects on the solar system.

The first mission concept, called Extreme Ultraviolet High-Throughput Spectroscopic Telescope (EUVST), aims to investigate the dynamics of the sun’s atmosphere and how it drives solar wind. By observing the extreme ultraviolet radiation emitted by the sun, scientists hope to gain insights into the mechanisms behind solar eruptions and their impact on Earth.

The second concept, known as Magnetic Origami for Coronal Mass Ejection (MOM-CME), seeks to unravel the mysteries of coronal mass ejections (CMEs). CMEs are powerful explosions of solar material that can disrupt satellite communications and damage power grids on Earth. The mission would employ a fleet of miniature satellites to study the complex magnetic fields involved in CMEs and their potential to affect our planet.

Next, the Sun Radio Interferometer Space Experiment (SunRISE) mission aims to explore how solar radio bursts are produced and how they propagate through space. These bursts, which release vast amounts of energy in the form of radio waves, can interfere with communication systems and affect satellites. SunRISE would use a constellation of small spacecraft to create a virtual radio telescope, enabling scientists to study the origins and behavior of these bursts in detail.

Lastly, the Multi-slit Solar Explorer (MUSE) mission would focus on understanding the processes that accelerate solar energetic particles (SEPs) during solar flares. SEPs are high-energy particles that can pose risks to astronauts and damage spacecraft. MUSE would use advanced imaging techniques to observe the acceleration mechanisms at work and help improve space weather forecasts.

These mission concepts were selected from a pool of proposals submitted by both NASA and international partners. The chosen studies represent significant advancements in heliophysics research and hold the potential to deepen our understanding of the sun and its impact on Earth.

