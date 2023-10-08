Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

A NASA e SpaceX colaboran na misión para explorar a psique do asteroide metálico

Outubro 8, 2023

Outubro 8, 2023
A NASA e SpaceX colaboran na misión para explorar a psique do asteroide metálico

NASA is partnering with SpaceX in an ambitious endeavor to launch a spacecraft to the metal asteroid Psyche. Discovered in the 1800s and named after the Greek goddess of the soul, Psyche orbits the sun between Mars and Jupiter. The mission, also named Psyche, is scheduled to launch on October 12, 2023, and is expected to reach the asteroid in July 2029.

Measuring around 173 miles at its widest point, Psyche is one of the largest asteroids in our solar system. Unlike most asteroids composed of rock or ice, scientists believe that Psyche is made up of iron and nickel, similar to the core of Earth. Exploring Psyche could provide valuable insights into the formation of terrestrial planets and shed light on the violent collisions and matter accumulation processes that shaped our own planet.

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft, housed at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, will travel aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. The spacecraft will spend two years orbiting Psyche, capturing the first-ever images of the asteroid and collecting data to enhance our understanding of Earth and other rocky planets.

Speculation abounds that Psyche may contain an abundance of precious metals, with an estimated value of £8,000 quintillion. The possibility of this vast trove of resources has fueled further excitement about the mission. However, the primary goal remains scientific exploration and gaining knowledge about the origins of our solar system.

It is of utmost significance that the mission, if successful, will allow us to explore a planet formation comprised of iron cores. This unprecedented opportunity to examine Psyche up close could unlock valuable information about the interior of terrestrial planets that can’t be obtained through other means.

