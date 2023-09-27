Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Científicos atopan po negro dentro do recipiente de mostra de asteroides

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembro 27, 2023
Scientists who recently opened an asteroid sample canister were surprised to find black dust on the inside. The samples had come from asteroid Bennu, which was probed by NASA in 2020.

The discovery of black dust inside the canister has left scientists perplexed. It is a mysterious substance that will require further analysis to understand its composition and origins. The canister had been sealed since it was brought back to Earth, making it unlikely that the dust was introduced during the collection process.

Asteroid Bennu has been the subject of significant scientific interest due to its potential for providing insights into the early solar system. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission successfully collected samples from the asteroid’s surface and returned them to Earth in September 2023.

The black dust found in the sample canister could hold valuable clues about the formation of asteroids and the processes that occurred in the early stages of the solar system. Scientists will use various analytical techniques to study the dust, including spectroscopy and microscopy, to determine its composition and properties.

Understanding the composition of asteroids like Bennu is crucial for gaining insights into the formation of the solar system and the distribution of resources within asteroids. These findings could also contribute to our understanding of the potential threat that asteroids pose to Earth.

Further analysis of the black dust will provide valuable information that could deepen our understanding of asteroids and their role in the formation and evolution of our solar system.

Fontes:
– NASA’s first asteroid samples land on Earth in stunning live video

