Setembro 11, 2023
A NASA conclúe o experimento de xeración de osíxeno en Marte

NASA has recently announced the conclusion of the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE), an experiment designed to extract oxygen from the atmosphere of Mars. MOXIE, created by engineers and scientists from MIT, has been run 16 times during its time on the red planet, producing a total of 122 grams of oxygen. Its peak production rate was 12 grams per hour, which exceeded NASA’s original goals. However, despite its success, there are no plans for a MOXIE 2.0.

The process employed by MOXIE involved filtering incoming air to remove dust and then compressing and heating it to 800°C (1,470°F). At this temperature, oxygen could be extracted from the carbon dioxide in the Martian atmosphere. The extracted oxygen was then tested before being released back into the atmosphere. It took two hours to warm up the unit before the extraction process could begin.

MOXIE was a unique addition to the Perseverance rover, as it was aimed at supporting human exploration on Mars. It demonstrated that it is possible for a crew to survive on Mars and return home using resources available on the surface. The concept of in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) is a topic of great interest within NASA and its partners, as they explore the possibilities of longer-term missions.

The oxygen generated by MOXIE has various potential applications, with the most significant being its use as propellant for rockets. However, substantial quantities would be required for this purpose. Despite the experiment’s success and the knowledge gained from it, there are currently no plans to develop a MOXIE 2.0. Instead, NASA’s next step will involve developing a full-scale system that includes an oxygen generator similar to MOXIE, as well as a method for liquefying and storing the generated oxygen.

Fonte: NASA

By Gabriel Botha

