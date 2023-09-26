Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

Modelos gráficos neuronais: modelado gráfico probabilístico avanzado

Gabriel Botha

Setembro 26, 2023
Probabilistic graphical models (PGMs) have long been used in data analysis to represent relationships between various features in a dataset and capture underlying probability distributions. However, traditional PGMs have limitations, such as restrictions on variable types and the types of probability distributions they can represent.

In their recent paper presented at the ECSQARU 2023 conference, Microsoft researchers propose a groundbreaking solution to these challenges. They introduce Neural Graphical Models (NGMs), a novel type of PGM that leverages deep neural networks to learn and represent probability functions over a domain. NGMs offer a versatile framework for modeling probability distributions without imposing constraints on variable types or distributions.

What sets NGMs apart is their ability to handle different types of input data, including categorical, continuous, images, and embeddings. They also provide efficient solutions for inference and sampling, making them a powerful tool for probabilistic modeling.

The core idea behind NGMs is to use deep neural networks to parametrize probability functions over a given domain. These neural networks can be trained efficiently by optimizing a loss function that enforces adherence to the specified dependency structure and fits the data. Unlike traditional PGMs, NGMs are not restricted by common constraints and can seamlessly handle diverse data types.

The researchers conducted experimental validations on real and synthetic datasets to evaluate the performance of NGMs. In one experiment using infant mortality data, NGMs demonstrated impressive inference accuracy compared to other methods, outperforming logistic regression and Bayesian networks. They also performed on par with Explainable Boosting Machines for categorical and ordinal variables. In another experiment with synthetic Gaussian Graphical Model data, NGMs showcased their adaptability to complex data structures.

NGMs excel in predicting low-probability events, such as the cause of death among infants, highlighting their robustness and potential in domains where precision on infrequent outcomes is critical.

In conclusion, NGMs significantly advance probabilistic graphical modeling by combining the flexibility and expressiveness of deep neural networks with the structural advantages of graphical models. They free practitioners from the constraints of traditional PGMs and allow for working with a broader range of data types and distributions. With their success in handling complex dependencies and accurately predicting rare events, NGMs hold great promise for addressing real-world challenges in various domains.

