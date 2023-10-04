Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Como os científicos usan pulsos láser ultrarrápidos para capturar o movemento dos electróns

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Outubro 4, 2023
Como os científicos usan pulsos láser ultrarrápidos para capturar o movemento dos electróns

Scientists have been awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics for their groundbreaking research on the movement of electrons using ultrafast laser pulses. Electrons, which play a crucial role in the structure of atoms and molecules, move at an incredibly fast pace. To capture their motion, physicists have developed tools that operate on the attosecond scale.

An attosecond is one billionth of a billionth of a second, making it a unit of time that is difficult to comprehend. Attosecond pulses, similar to a fast shutter or a strobe light in photography, are used to illuminate the ultrafast motion of electrons. These pulses are generated using powerful lasers.

When directed at atoms of a noble gas like argon, a high-powered femtosecond laser pulse creates a strong electric field that lowers the “wall” that confines electrons within an atom. Electrons, in a process called quantum tunneling, pass through this lowered wall and are then accelerated and slammed back into their parent atoms by the laser’s electric field. This recollision process generates bursts of laser light that last for attosecond durations.

To capture these attosecond movies of electron motion, pump-probe spectroscopy is employed. A “pump” pulse initiates the motion of the electrons, while a “probe” pulse captures their image at different intervals. Sophisticated techniques such as photoelectron spectroscopy and photon spectroscopy are used to capture information on the motion of electrons.

These attosecond movies provide fundamental insights into the behavior of electrons on an incredibly short time scale. Researchers have already measured the location of electric charge in organic molecules, which could have implications for controlling electric currents on the molecular scale.

Beyond fundamental research, the ability to control electron behavior on the attosecond scale has potential applications in various fields. It could enable laser control of chemical reactions, leading to the creation of new molecules that cannot be synthesized using existing techniques. Additionally, the short wavelength of attosecond pulses may find applications in extreme-ultraviolet (EUV) lithography for semiconductor manufacturing.

In conclusion, the ability to capture the movement of electrons using ultrafast laser pulses has opened new doors for understanding and controlling their behavior on the attosecond scale. This knowledge has the potential to revolutionize chemical synthesis, electronic switching, and semiconductor manufacturing in the future.

Fontes:

– [Source 1: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Nobel Prize in Physics 2023]
– [Source 2: SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

ciencia

Fabricación de μ-Eyes compostos artificiais 3D inspirados en Dragonfly Eyes

Outubro 5, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

Os pequenos defectos lineais poden atravesar materiais máis rápido que as ondas sonoras

Outubro 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

A nova previsión de terremotos impulsada pola IA mostra unha promesa nas probas

Outubro 5, 2023 Roberto Andrés

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Fabricación de μ-Eyes compostos artificiais 3D inspirados en Dragonfly Eyes

Outubro 5, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Os pequenos defectos lineais poden atravesar materiais máis rápido que as ondas sonoras

Outubro 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A nova previsión de terremotos impulsada pola IA mostra unha promesa nas probas

Outubro 5, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Unha ferramenta de edición de xenes CRISPR máis pequena é prometedora para o tratamento de trastornos xenéticos

Outubro 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios