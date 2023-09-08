Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

O foguete Falcon 9 de SpaceX lanzará 22 satélites Starlink

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 8, 2023
O foguete Falcon 9 de SpaceX lanzará 22 satélites Starlink

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 22 second-generation Starlink internet satellites on Friday evening. The launch will take place from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. There are three launch opportunities available, with the first one set for 7:56 p.m. EDT (2356 UTC), followed by two later opportunities at 11:12 p.m. EDT (0312 UTC) and 11:30 p.m. EDT (0330 UTC).

The first stage booster of the Falcon 9 rocket will undergo its seventh flight and is expected to land on the drone ship called ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ in the Atlantic Ocean.

The forecast issued by the 45th Weather Squadron indicates a 60-percent chance of acceptable launch conditions for the first opportunity, improving to 85 percent for the subsequent opportunities. These conditions are crucial for ensuring a successful launch.

To provide comprehensive coverage of the event, a live broadcast will be available from Cape Canaveral. Spaceflight Now’s Will Robinson-Smith will provide commentary starting approximately one hour before the launch.

This launch marks another milestone for SpaceX’s Starlink initiative, which aims to provide global broadband coverage through a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit. The second-generation Starlink satellites will enhance the speed and reliability of the internet service, bringing it closer to achieving its mission.

Sources: 45th Weather Squadron, Spaceflight Now

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

Ancient Ocean Floor Structure Discovered Wrapped Around Earth’s Core

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

Espectros de espionaxe: o telescopio espacial James Webb pode detectar civilizacións semellantes á Terra en exoplanetas?

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

Unha nova investigación revela o papel das burbullas presurizadas nos glaciares de augas de marea en retirada

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Ancient Ocean Floor Structure Discovered Wrapped Around Earth’s Core

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

Charge All Your Apple Devices with Ease Using the 4-in-1 30W Charging Station

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

Nova serie Realme 11 5G en breve

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

Os deseños e prezos da serie Huawei Watch GT4 filtrados

Setembro 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios