Os astronautas de Roscosmos completan un paseo espacial exitoso a pesar dos retos

Roscosmos cosmonauts, Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub, successfully completed a spacewalk on October 25, despite encountering a coolant leak and partial solar sail deployment issues. The 7-hour and 41-minute mission involved important tasks such as inspecting the Nauka module radiator and releasing a nanosatellite.

During the spacewalk, Kononenko and Chub carefully inspected and photographed an external backup radiator on the Nauka module. They isolated the radiator from the cooling system, but during the inspection, a bubble of coolant was released at the leak site. The dedicated cosmonauts had to wipe down their suits before continuing with the mission.

In addition to the radiator inspection, the cosmonauts released a nanosatellite to test solar sail technology. However, the nanosatellite’s solar sail failed to fully deploy. The cosmonauts also installed a synthetic radar communications system, although one of the radar system panels could not be fully deployed during the spacewalk.

After the spacewalk, Kononenko and Chub followed post-spacewalk procedures, inspecting their suits and tools for any signs of coolant and wiping off as necessary. This precaution aims to minimize the introduction of contaminants into the space station environment. The atmosphere inside the station will undergo additional filtration to remove any remaining traces of contaminant.

Despite the challenges faced during the spacewalk, the mission was considered a success. Oleg Kononenko, with a total of six spacewalks under his belt, showcased his expertise, while Nikolai Chub completed his first-ever spacewalk. This mission marked the 268th spacewalk dedicated to space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

The upcoming spacewalk scheduled for Monday, October 30, involves NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli. They will conduct a spacewalk to remove a faulty electronics box from a communications antenna bracket and replace one of twelve Trundle Bearing Assemblies on the port truss Solar Alpha Rotary Joint.

