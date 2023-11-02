Unha ollada ao futuro: explorado o programa de devolución da mostra de Marte

Dr. Meenakshi Wadhwa, a renowned scientist and Director of the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University, unveiled fascinating details about the Mars Sample Return program during her enlightening presentation at Whitaker Hall on October 26. As the lead scientist of this ambitious program, Dr. Wadhwa shed light on the motivations driving this groundbreaking initiative, providing insight into the potential timeline for the retrieval of samples from the red planet.

Run jointly by NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) and ESA (European Space Agency), the Mars Sample Return program has a transformative goal: to bring back samples collected by the Mars Perseverance rover to Earth for comprehensive analysis. This collaborative endeavor holds immense scientific value as it aims to unravel the mysteries surrounding Mars’ climate and the possibility of ancient life existing on the planet.

Dr. Wadhwa commenced her lecture by highlighting the intriguing possibility that Mars may have once been a more habitable world, despite its current inhospitable conditions. She underscored the key questions her team seeks to answer: “What actually happened? How did that climate evolve? And what are the prospects for the emergence of life within that context?” The acquisition of answers to these questions promises to deepen our understanding of Mars’ past.

Crucially, Dr. Wadhwa emphasized that the Mars Sample Return program received the utmost priority in NASA’s recent decadal survey, which delineates the agency’s strategic objectives over the course of a decade. The significance of this program was not lost on her as she stated, “It has merit, you know, high significance.”

Anticipating the magnitude and longevity of analyzing the retrieved samples, Dr. Wadhwa noted that scientists from various disciplines would be involved in the comprehensive study of these samples for decades to come. The impact is far-reaching as it extends beyond planetary scientists to encompass biologists, geochemists, modelers, theorists, and a myriad of other scientific experts intrigued by the prospect of studying the very first samples from another celestial body.

Turning to the process of sample collection, Dr. Wadhwa detailed the remarkable achievements of the Mars Perseverance rover, which, since its launch in 2020, has successfully documented and gathered diverse samples of rocks, regolith, and atmospheric data. The plan is to transfer these samples to a lander, which will then launch and rendezvous with an orbiter tasked with safely conveying the precious cargo back to Earth.

To ensure a wide range of samples, Dr. Wadhwa’s team adopted a strategic approach, collecting two of each rock they encountered—one kept within Perseverance and the other preserved for in-depth analysis. By doing so, they aimed to maximize the diversity of samples obtained, which will facilitate their investigations into the geological context, climate history, and potential existence of ancient life on Mars.

Beyond the quest for these answers, Dr. Wadhwa revealed an intriguing aspect of the program. Analyzing the materials collected from the Martian surface will yield insights into the planet’s interior as well. By employing geochronology techniques, scientists will be able to determine the age of these rocks and gain knowledge about the composition and formation of Mars’ magma, which, in turn, provides valuable clues about the planet’s internal structure.

During her presentation, Dr. Wadhwa treated the audience to an enthralling animation showcasing the intricate machinery and logistics involved in the sampling and subsequent return journey. This captivating illustration demonstrated NASA’s ambitious plan to bring the Martian samples to the Utah desert by the early 2030s.

As the presentation concluded, Dr. Wadhwa entertained questions from the audience and delved deeper into the design of the lander and the sampling tubes. Acknowledging the intricacies of the mission, she affirmed, “It’s going to be a hard thing…there are going to be a number of firsts.” She emphasized the importance of pushing boundaries and venturing into uncharted territories, a sentiment shared by the scientific community as they endeavor to make significant progress in space exploration.

