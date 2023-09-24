Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

A cápsula da NASA que transporta as mostras de asteroides máis grandes aterra con éxito no deserto de Utah

Setembro 24, 2023
A cápsula da NASA que transporta as mostras de asteroides máis grandes aterra con éxito no deserto de Utah

A NASA space capsule carrying the largest soil samples ever collected from the surface of an asteroid has made a successful landing in the Utah desert. The Osiris-Rex spacecraft released the sample capsule during a flyby of Earth before parachuting down to a remote expanse of military land. The recovery team confirmed that the capsule was intact and had not been breached.

The samples, collected from the carbon-rich asteroid Bennu, represent the largest haul of asteroid material beyond the moon. Scientists estimate that the capsule holds at least a cup of rubble. The data obtained from these samples will contribute to efforts to understand and deflect potentially hazardous asteroids in the future. Bennu, classified as a “near-Earth object,” is expected to come dangerously close to Earth in 2182.

Osiris-Rex, the mothership, embarked on its mission in 2016 and reached Bennu two years later. Using a vacuum, it collected rubble from the small roundish space rock in 2020. After traveling 6.2 billion kilometers, the spacecraft returned to Earth with the sample capsule.

NASA plans to transport the samples to a new lab at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, where they will be studied alongside the moon rocks gathered by the Apollo astronauts. The opening of the container in Houston will reveal the true extent of the samples, as scientists are uncertain about the exact amount held inside.

The preserved building blocks from the asteroid samples are expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of Earth and life itself. Japan is the only other country to have successfully brought back asteroid samples, collecting about a teaspoon of material in two missions.

Overall, the successful landing of the NASA capsule marks a historic achievement in space exploration, bringing us closer to understanding the mysteries of our solar system and mitigating potential asteroid threats.

By Roberto Andrés

