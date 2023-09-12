Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

New Possibilities for Kombucha in Space Exploration

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembro 12, 2023
New Possibilities for Kombucha in Space Exploration

Scientists are exploring the potential of kombucha, a fermented tea beverage, in space exploration. Kombucha cultures, which consist of bacteria and yeast, have unique characteristics that make them suitable for survival in harsh conditions. Researchers have discovered that these cultures can withstand extreme temperatures and radiation, making them an ideal candidate for space missions.

One of the most promising aspects of kombucha cultures is their ability to generate oxygen. By harnessing the oxygen-producing capabilities of these microbes, astronauts could potentially reduce their reliance on external sources for breathable air. This could significantly enhance future space missions and pave the way for human colonization on the moon or Mars.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has conducted experiments to test the resilience of kombucha cultures in space. Bacteria found in these cultures were sent to the International Space Station and observed to repair their DNA after exposure to cosmic radiation. This demonstrates their ability to adapt and survive in extraterrestrial environments.

Scientists envision a future where kombucha cultures accompany astronauts on space missions. These cultures could be utilized to generate oxygen, providing a sustainable source of breathable air for long-duration missions. The researchers even speculate that kombucha could serve as a bio-factory, producing not only oxygen but other essential resources needed for human survival in space.

The potential applications of kombucha in space exploration are exciting and hold promise for the future of human space missions. As researchers continue to study the properties of these microorganisms, they hope to see kombucha samples being utilized on the moon and beyond.

Fontes:
- Axencia Espacial Europea (ESA)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

ciencia

Próximos espectáculos do ceo para mirar en setembro

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

Hubble captura galaxias en colisión en Arp 107

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

A NASA descobre posibles signos de vida nun planeta afastado

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Próximos espectáculos do ceo para mirar en setembro

Setembro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Hubble captura galaxias en colisión en Arp 107

Setembro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A NASA descobre posibles signos de vida nun planeta afastado

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O telescopio de campo amplo de China captura unha impresionante imaxe da galaxia de Andrómeda

Setembro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios