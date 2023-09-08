Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Xapón lanza un foguete á Lúa para aterrar na superficie lunar

ByMampho Brescia

Setembro 8, 2023
Xapón lanza un foguete á Lúa para aterrar na superficie lunar

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has successfully launched a rocket to the moon, aiming to become the fifth country to achieve a lunar landing. The H-IIA rocket took off from the Tanegashima Space Center after several delays due to weather conditions. Onboard the rocket were the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) and the X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), both of which separated successfully after launch.

SLIM, the lunar lander, is aiming to land with precise accuracy, within 100 meters of its target, instead of a general landing on the moon. JAXA hopes that this demonstration will open doors for new landing methods in future moon missions and potentially on other planets. SLIM is expected to reach the moon in early 2024 due to its fuel-efficient route.

If successful, Japan will join the United States, Russia, China, and India as one of the countries that have landed on the lunar surface. India recently became the fourth country to achieve a lunar landing, specifically in the lunar south pole region.

In addition to SLIM, the XRISM mission is set to conduct observations as a space observatory. Equipped with a telescope, X-ray imager, and spectrometer, XRISM will measure elements in stars and galaxies and study space plasma. The mission aims to provide unprecedented details about the formation of large-scale structures formed by celestial bodies.

This is not Japan’s first attempt at lunar landing. The country previously launched the OMOTENASHI mission in collaboration with NASA’s Artemis I mission, but communication was lost, leading to the scrubbing of recovery operations. Another private mission by Hakuto-R also failed to land successfully.

(Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Tanegashima Space Center, SLIM, XRISM, lunar landing, moon missions, Luna-25, OMOTENASHI, Artemis I mission, Hakuto-R mission)

Fontes:
- Axencia Xaponesa de Exploración Aeroespacial (JAXA)
- Getty Images

Note: URLs for the sources have been removed.

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

ciencia

O estudo revela a alarmante perda das chairas inundables mundiais durante 27 anos

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

O truco de astrónomos permite que Solar Orbiter realice observacións difíciles

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

O desenvolvemento de pequenas células de combustible nucleares para alimentar unha base lunar

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés

Botaches de menos

tecnoloxía

As grandes finais da serie de campionatos do Pacífico de League of Legends (PCS) impulsan o mercado de esports

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

YES Bank intégrase con UPI, achegando a moeda dixital do Banco Central á adopción xeral

Setembro 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

Adidas lanza o programa de residencia de artista dixital en Web3

Setembro 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
tecnoloxía

Cantar para maiores no Harrison Park Seniors Center

Setembro 10, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios