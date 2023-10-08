Vida da cidade

ciencia

A nave espacial india Aditya-L1 continúa a súa viaxe cara ao Sol

Outubro 8, 2023
A nave espacial india Aditya-L1 continúa a súa viaxe cara ao Sol

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has provided an update on the progress of the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, which is on its maiden mission to study the Sun. According to ISRO, the spacecraft is currently “healthy” and on its way to Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1), which is approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

On October 6, the spacecraft successfully performed a trajectory correction maneuver (TCM) for 16 seconds. This maneuver was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver that was conducted on September 19, 2023. The TCM ensures that the spacecraft remains on its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft, launched on September 2, is the first space-based Indian observatory dedicated to studying the Sun. Its primary objectives are to provide remote observations of the solar corona and study the solar wind at L1. These observations will help scientists analyze the behavior of particles surrounding Earth.

So far, the spacecraft has undergone four successful earth-bound maneuvers and the TL1I maneuver. It has also escaped the sphere of Earth’s influence. In the coming days, the magnetometer on board the spacecraft will be activated again.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft will remain approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth, directed towards the Sun. It will take approximately 125 days to reach the desired radius, according to ISRO Chairman S Somanath. It is important to note that the spacecraft will not land on the Sun or approach it any closer.

The Aditya-L1 mission is an important milestone for ISRO in its quest to further understand the Sun and its impact on our planet. With its successful trajectory correction and continued progress, the spacecraft is well on its way to fulfilling its objectives.

By Gabriel Botha

