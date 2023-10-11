Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Astronauts on International Space Station Safe Despite Leakage in Russian Module

ByGabriel Botha

Outubro 11, 2023
Astronauts on International Space Station Safe Despite Leakage in Russian Module

NASA has confirmed that the astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) were not in danger, despite a leakage in the Russian module. The agency observed flakes emanating from one of the radiators on the Roscosmos Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), and the crew was asked to close the shutters on the US segment windows as a precaution against contamination.

The observed leak is on Nauka’s backup radiator, which is mounted on the outside of the module. Russian officials have assured that the temperature at the MLM is comfortable and there are no changes to operations, experiments, or crew exercise periods. The primary radiator on Nauka, which delivers full cooling to the module, is working normally.

NASA will continue to investigate the cause of the leak. This incident is the latest in a series of Russian equipment coolant escapes on the ISS in recent months. The previous incidents were speculated to be a result of micrometeoroid impacts, but some experts believe there may be a larger issue at hand.

Jonathan McDowell, a space analyst at Harvard-Smithsonian, mentioned that three coolant systems leaking indicates a potential systemic problem. While the astronauts on the ISS are safe, it is crucial to understand the cause of these leaks to ensure the long-term reliability and safety of the space station.

Fontes:
– International Space Station (NASA)
– Russian officials on Telegram

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

ciencia

As mulleres prefiren a forza física nas relacións a curto prazo, pero o humor afiliado para o éxito a longo prazo

Outubro 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

Guía para ver e fotografiar con seguridade a eclipse solar anular

Outubro 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciencia

Satélites no espazo: unha ameaza para a radioastronomía e a nosa conexión co cosmos

Outubro 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

As mulleres prefiren a forza física nas relacións a curto prazo, pero o humor afiliado para o éxito a longo prazo

Outubro 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Guía para ver e fotografiar con seguridade a eclipse solar anular

Outubro 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Satélites no espazo: unha ameaza para a radioastronomía e a nosa conexión co cosmos

Outubro 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Fluorescencia usada para medir os niveis de estrés en soia exposta ao ozono

Outubro 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios