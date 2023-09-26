Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Explorando o Vikram Lander: unha ollada máis atenta ao Pragyaan Rover de ISRO

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 26, 2023
Explorando o Vikram Lander: unha ollada máis atenta ao Pragyaan Rover de ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made significant progress in space exploration with its Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover. The Pragyaan rover captured an image of the Vikram lander, showcasing the success of the mission.

The Pragyaan rover, developed by ISRO, is a robotic vehicle designed for conducting experiments on the lunar surface. It was successfully deployed by the Vikram lander, which is a spacecraft designed to make a soft landing on the Moon. Together, they form an integral part of India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission.

The image captured by the Pragyaan rover showcases the Vikram lander, giving scientists valuable data about the mission’s progress. Although the lander unfortunately did not make a successful landing, the image provides crucial insights for future missions and helps in understanding what went wrong.

The Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover are part of ISRO’s ambitious plans to study the lunar surface and gather scientific data. The mission aims to explore the Moon’s south polar region, which has not been extensively studied before. The Pragyaan rover, equipped with advanced instruments, will collect valuable information about the moon’s surface, soil composition, and lunar atmosphere.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission holds great significance as it marks India’s second attempt at exploring the Moon. Despite the challenges faced during the landing, the advancements made by the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover are a testament to India’s growing capabilities in space exploration.

In conclusion, the Pragyaan rover’s image of the Vikram lander provides valuable data for understanding the mission’s progress. ISRO’s ambitious Chandrayaan-2 mission showcases India’s dedication to space exploration and its growing capabilities in the field.

Definicións:
ISRO – Indian Space Research Organisation
Vikram lander – A spacecraft designed to make a soft landing on the Moon
Pragyaan rover – A robotic vehicle developed by ISRO for experiments on the lunar surface

Fontes:
[Source Article] (Source URL)

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

O astronauta da NASA Frank Rubio regresa á Terra despois dun voo espacial que bateu récords

Setembro 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

Presidente ISRO: Exploring Venus Mission para responder preguntas sobre o futuro da Terra

Setembro 28, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

O instrumento científico do módulo Chandrayaan-3 envía datos suficientes para o futuro estudo de exoplanetas

Setembro 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

O astronauta da NASA Frank Rubio regresa á Terra despois dun voo espacial que bateu récords

Setembro 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Presidente ISRO: Exploring Venus Mission para responder preguntas sobre o futuro da Terra

Setembro 28, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O instrumento científico do módulo Chandrayaan-3 envía datos suficientes para o futuro estudo de exoplanetas

Setembro 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades para Vikram Lander e Pragyan Rover

Setembro 28, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios