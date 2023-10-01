Vida da cidade

ciencia

ByGabriel Botha

Outubro 1, 2023
A misión Aditya-L1 da India escapa da esfera de influencia da Terra

India’s Aditya-L1 mission, aimed at studying the Sun’s outermost layers, has reached a significant milestone in its journey. The spacecraft has successfully crossed the point where it escapes “the sphere of Earth’s influence,” according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Aditya-L1’s four-month journey toward the center of the solar system began on September 2.

The spacecraft has covered a distance of 920,000 kilometers (570,000 miles), which is just over half of the total journey. At this point, the gravitational forces of both the Earth and the Sun cancel out, allowing Aditya to enter a stable orbit around the nearest star. This achievement marks the second time that ISRO has been able to send a spacecraft beyond the sphere of Earth’s influence, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission in 2014.

While the recent Moon rover mission faced disappointment due to a failure to awaken, ISRO remains optimistic. In August, India made history by becoming the first country to land a craft near the lunar south pole. The lunar rover, Pragyan, surveyed its landing site before being powered down for the lunar night. Although attempts to reactivate the solar-powered vehicle have been met with silence, ISRO’s chairman, S. Somanath, stated that the mission was still a success.

ISRO’s accomplishments in space exploration have positioned India as a key player. In addition to the Aditya-L1 mission, India plans to launch a crewed mission into Earth’s orbit within the next year. This upcoming mission, along with the Mars Orbiter Mission, places India at the forefront of Asian countries’ forays into space exploration.

While the United States and the European Space Agency have sent numerous probes to study the Sun, ISRO’s successful mission will mark a significant milestone as the first by any Asian nation to be placed in orbit around the Sun.

Fontes: ISRO

By Gabriel Botha

