Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

É a conciencia un resultado da entropía no cerebro?

ByRoberto Andrés

Outubro 18, 2023
É a conciencia un resultado da entropía no cerebro?

A study published in 2016 suggests that consciousness might arise naturally as a result of our brains maximizing their information content, similar to the principle of entropy. Entropy refers to the progression of a system from order to disorder. Just like the Universe, which has been moving from a state of low entropy to high entropy since the Big Bang, our brains may also display higher entropy when we are fully conscious. This study used statistical mechanics to model the networks of neurons in the brains of nine participants, including seven with epilepsy.

The researchers compared the connectivity patterns in the participants’ brains when they were asleep versus awake, and during seizures versus a normal, ‘alert’ state. In both situations, the participants’ brains displayed higher entropy when in a fully conscious state. This suggests that consciousness could be an “emergent property” of a system that is trying to maximize information exchange. However, the study has limitations, such as a small sample size, and further research is needed to validate these findings.

Understanding human consciousness has long been a challenge for researchers. The quest to uncover its origins and why we have it is ongoing. This study offers a new perspective, suggesting that consciousness may be a side effect of our brain’s movement towards entropy. While more research is needed to confirm these findings, it provides a starting point for future investigations into the relationship between brain organization and consciousness.

Source: Physical Review E

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

Avances na medición da expansión do universo

Outubro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciencia

Nanocristais de cuarzo descubertos na atmosfera superior do exoplaneta

Outubro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

Fariña de rocha glacial: mellora da absorción de auga para a agricultura groenlandesa

Outubro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

É a conciencia un resultado da entropía no cerebro?

Outubro 18, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Avances na medición da expansión do universo

Outubro 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Nanocristais de cuarzo descubertos na atmosfera superior do exoplaneta

Outubro 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Fariña de rocha glacial: mellora da absorción de auga para a agricultura groenlandesa

Outubro 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios