ciencia

O telescopio espacial Hubble capta unha fermosa vista "de cara" da galaxia espiral

ByMampho Brescia

Outubro 18, 2023
The Hubble Space Telescope has unveiled a stunning new image of the spiral galaxy IC 5332. Located approximately 30 million light-years away in the constellation Sculptor, the galaxy’s face-on view provides a majestic sight. The image showcases its large, circular structure, with loosely-wound spiral arms adorned with clusters of brightly glowing star formation.

When we say a galaxy is “face-on,” it means that it appears circular and disc-shaped when viewed from Earth. This perspective offers us a clear vantage point to observe the galaxy’s intricate features. In contrast, an “edge-on” view would present a squashed, oval-shaped appearance, minimizing our visibility of the galaxy’s spiral arms.

IC 5332 is classified as a SABc-type galaxy, indicating that it lacks a prominent central bar structure and its spiral arms are not tightly wound. Around two-thirds of spiral galaxies possess a distinct bar-shaped structure at their center, while others feature unbarred spiral arms that originate from a single point. IC 5332 falls into the intermediate category, denoted by the “SAB” in its classification.

Although this galaxy boasts well-defined arms of bright stars extending from its dense, luminous core, the spiral arms themselves are not tightly wound. This is why it is assigned a lowercase “c” on the classification scale, with “a” indicating tightly wound arms and “d” representing loosely wound arms.

The Hubble Telescope continues to amaze us with its ability to capture mesmerizing views of distant galaxies. Through its observations, we gain insight into the vast beauty and complexity of the universe.

Fontes:
– European Space Agency (ESA) officials
– Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Chandar, J. Lee and the PHANGS-HST team

By Mampho Brescia

