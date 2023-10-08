Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Avances en fotoelectroquímica: aumento da estabilidade para a produción de enerxía renovable

ByRoberto Andrés

Outubro 8, 2023
Avances en fotoelectroquímica: aumento da estabilidade para a produción de enerxía renovable

Photo-electrochemistry, a field that combines the principles of photochemistry and electrochemistry, holds great importance in various scientific and technological branches. One of its prominent applications lies in converting solar energy into electrical or chemical energy. However, the stability of photo-electrochemical materials has remained a longstanding challenge.

Addressing this issue, a team of researchers from the University of Hamburg, DESY, and LMU Munich has made significant strides in enhancing the stability of these materials. Their comprehensive research and investigation aim to overcome the limitations that have limited the efficacy of photo-electrochemistry in electricity production.

In photo-electrochemical cells, sunlight is harnessed to generate electricity. To achieve this, the photo-electrode absorbs photons and creates electron-hole pairs. These pairs are then separated to generate an electric current. Unfortunately, the instability of the materials used in this process has thwarted its potential.

Through meticulous experimentation and analysis, the research team has made promising breakthroughs in increasing the stability of photo-electrochemical materials. Their findings hold immense significance for the renewable energy sector, as unstable materials hinder the efficient harnessing of solar energy.

This advancement in photo-electrochemistry brings us closer to realizing the potential of renewable energy production. As stability concerns are addressed, photo-electrochemical cells become more viable for the conversion of sunlight into electricity. With the integration of these improved materials into solar energy harvesting systems, we can unlock new possibilities for sustainable power generation.

Fontes:
- Universidade de Hamburgo
– DESY
– LMU Munich

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

A NASA revelará unha mostra do asteroide Bennu durante a misión OSIRIS-REx

Outubro 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

O depósito de auga oculto de Nova Zelanda pode albergar pistas sobre terremotos a cámara lenta

Outubro 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

Novos detalles revelados sobre a nebulosa de Orión polo telescopio James Webb

Outubro 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

A NASA revelará unha mostra do asteroide Bennu durante a misión OSIRIS-REx

Outubro 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O depósito de auga oculto de Nova Zelanda pode albergar pistas sobre terremotos a cámara lenta

Outubro 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Novos detalles revelados sobre a nebulosa de Orión polo telescopio James Webb

Outubro 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O disco de material do Sistema Solar esténdese máis ao espazo interestelar do que se pensaba

Outubro 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios