A sorprendente conexión entre a sismoloxía e as ondas oceánicas

As the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change and rising global temperatures, scientists have discovered a surprising connection between seismology and ocean waves. The constant rise and fall of waves in the ocean can generate powerful seismic waves, which show up as a steady thrum on seismographs. This phenomenon has been observed to be increasing in intensity over the past four decades, reflecting the stormier seas and higher ocean swells brought about by climate change.

Seismographic networks, typically known for monitoring earthquakes and studying the Earth’s interior, also capture a wide range of seismic signals originating from natural and human-caused activities. Among these signals is the background noise created by storm-driven ocean waves, known as the global microseism. These microseismic signals, generated by the interaction of waves with the sea floor, can be categorized into two types: secondary microseisms and primary microseisms.

Secondary microseisms occur when interfering waves create pressure variations on the sea floor, resulting in a throbbing signal with a period between eight and 14 seconds. On the other hand, primary microseisms are caused by ocean waves directly pushing and pulling on the seafloor. These signals have a steady hum with a period between 14 and 20 seconds and are visible in seismic data.

In a recent study, researchers analyzed the intensity of primary microseisms at 52 seismograph sites around the world. They found that 79% of these sites showed significant and progressive increases in energy over the decades. The data revealed that globally averaged ocean wave energy has been increasing at a median rate of 0.27% per year since the late 20th century, with a more rapid increase of 0.35% per year since 2000.

The study also highlighted that the greatest intensification of microseisms occurred in the stormy Southern Ocean near the Antarctica peninsula. However, North Atlantic waves have experienced the fastest increase in recent decades, aligning with research suggesting an increase in storm intensity and coastal hazards in that region.

These findings have important implications for coastal communities. As ocean wave heights continue to rise, coastlines face increased damage and erosion, compounded by climate change-induced sea level rise and subsidence. The study emphasizes the need for climate change mitigation and the development of resilient coastal infrastructure to protect vulnerable areas.

FAQ:

Q: What are microseismic signals?

A: Microseismic signals are seismic signals generated by natural phenomena, such as ocean waves, wind, and human activity.

Q: How do ocean waves generate microseismic signals?

A: Ocean waves generate microseismic signals through two processes: interference of waves creating pressure variations on the sea floor (secondary microseisms), and direct pushing and pulling of ocean waves on the seafloor (primary microseisms).

Q: What are the implications of increasing ocean wave energy?

A: Increasing ocean wave energy can lead to more damaging waves and storms, posing a threat to coastal communities, infrastructure, and coastal ecosystems. It highlights the importance of climate change mitigation and building resilience in coastal areas.