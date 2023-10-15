Vida da cidade

Atopáronse máis de 100 mamíferos máis que brillan, incluídos os gatos

Outubro 15, 2023
A recent study has discovered that over 100 mammalian species, including cats, possess the ability to glow under ultraviolet (UV) light. This phenomenon, known as biofluorescence, occurs when animals absorb UV light and emit it in various colors of the electromagnetic spectrum. Unlike bioluminescence, which stems from internal reactions within an organism, biofluorescence is dependent on an external light source.

Previously, the platypus, opossums, and flying squirrels were the only known mammals to exhibit biofluorescence. However, this new research has expanded the list significantly, bringing the total number of glowing mammal species to 125. To conduct the study, researchers examined specimens at the Western Australia Museum’s collection and identified various biofluorescent mammals. Some of these included the leopard, red fox, polar bear, and domestic cat.

Interestingly, the study revealed that white and light-colored fur exhibited fluorescence in 107 out of the 125 species. Additionally, pigmented claws emitted a glow in 68 of the species. It was also found that biofluorescence occurs in both diurnal and nocturnal mammals, although the latter group tends to display a slightly higher prevalence of this trait.

However, researchers caution against using UV lights to locate glowing mammals at night, as exposure to UV light can damage their eyesight. Instead, they advise using red lights for spotlighting. Whether it’s finding a cat or a polar bear, it is best to exercise caution while exploring this fascinating aspect of mammalian biology.

– Royal Society Open Science
– Western Australia Museum

