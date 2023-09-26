Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Australia Unveils “Giant” Trapdoor Spider Fossil

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 26, 2023
Australia Unveils “Giant” Trapdoor Spider Fossil

Scientists in Australia have identified a new species of “giant” trapdoor spider based on a fossil discovered in June 2020. The fossil, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, was found in the McGraths Flat research area in New South Wales, known for its exceptional fossil preservation.

The fossil is estimated to be 11 to 16 million years old, dating back to a time when McGraths Flat was a lush rainforest. The spider’s body and legs are well-preserved in a matrix of goethite and silica. Its closest living relatives belong to the Monodontium genus, found in regions like Papua New Guinea, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Using scanning electron microscopy, researchers from the University of Canberra examined the fossil in detail. They discovered tufted claws and hair-like setae, characteristics that classify it as a brush-footed trapdoor spider. The claws would have been used for movement and capturing prey, while the setae would have helped the spider detect vibrations from potential predators.

Measuring just under an inch long, M. mccluskyi is five times larger than its living counterparts. It is also the second-largest spider fossil ever discovered and the first brush-footed trapdoor spider fossil found in Australia. This finding provides valuable insights into the ancient biodiversity of the continent.

Fontes:
– McCurry, M. R., et al. Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.
– University of Canberra (source)

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

A NASA completa as probas de ambiente espacial vital para o proxecto AWE

Setembro 26, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

O papel das proteínas bacterianas na estabilización dos clatratos de metano

Setembro 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciencia

A inminente extinción masiva: Panxea Ultima e o futuro da vida na Terra

Setembro 26, 2023 Roberto Andrés

Botaches de menos

ciencia

A NASA completa as probas de ambiente espacial vital para o proxecto AWE

Setembro 26, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O papel das proteínas bacterianas na estabilización dos clatratos de metano

Setembro 26, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A inminente extinción masiva: Panxea Ultima e o futuro da vida na Terra

Setembro 26, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

As especies de pangolín recentemente descubertas destacan a necesidade urxente de investigación

Setembro 26, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios