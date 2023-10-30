Nova visión de Urano: confirmación das auroras infravermellas

Scientists have recently made a significant breakthrough in understanding one of the most enigmatic planets in our solar system. For nearly 20 years, experts have searched for evidence of infrared auroras on Uranus, and finally, their presence has been confirmed. This discovery not only unravels some of the mysteries surrounding Uranus but also provides valuable insights into planetary magnetic fields and aurora phenomena.

Auroras, commonly observed on Earth as the Northern and Southern Lights, are created when energetic particles interact with a planet’s atmosphere along magnetic field lines. These interactions produce a characteristic glow, which varies in appearance on different planets. Jupiter and Mars, for example, exhibit ultraviolet auroras, whereas Venus shares a similar green glow with Earth. Mercury, with its lack of atmosphere, presents its auroras as X-ray fluorescence from its surface minerals.

The new research, published in Nature Astronomy, details the investigation that led to the confirmation of infrared auroras on Uranus. The team of scientists, led by astrophysicist Emma Thomas from the University of Leicester in the UK, analyzed 224 images captured by the NIRSPEC instrument at the Keck Observatory in 2006. They specifically searched for signs of ionized triatomic hydrogen (H3+) – a particle whose glow can indicate temperature changes.

Upon analyzing the data, the researchers discovered increasing density of H3+ in the planet’s atmosphere, supporting the presence of an infrared aurora. This finding has significant implications for understanding why Uranus is much hotter than expected, considering its distance from the Sun. Astronomers have long been puzzled by this temperature anomaly, and one theory suggests that the energetic auroras on Uranus could be responsible for generating and pushing heat from the aurora towards the magnetic equator.

The confirmation of infrared auroras on Uranus opens up new avenues for studying ice giant auroras and improving our understanding of planetary magnetic fields. Furthermore, the information gathered from Uranus can be applied to the study of other Neptune- and Uranus-like exoplanets, providing insights into their atmospheres and potential habitability.

FAQ

P: Que son as auroras?

A: Auroras are natural light displays that occur in the atmospheres of planets and are caused by the interaction of energetic particles with the planet’s magnetic field.

P: Que é unha aurora infravermella?

A: An infrared aurora is a type of aurora that emits light in the infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Q: Why is the discovery of infrared auroras on Uranus significant?

A: The confirmation of infrared auroras on Uranus allows scientists to better understand the planet’s temperature anomalies and its magnetic field, and provides insights into similar planets in our galaxy.

Q: How were the infrared auroras on Uranus confirmed?

A: Scientists analyzed images captured by the NIRSPEC instrument at the Keck Observatory and detected an increase in the density of ionized triatomic hydrogen (H3+) in Uranus’ atmosphere, confirming the presence of infrared auroras.