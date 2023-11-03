New Study Suggests Carnivorous Dinosaurs Thrived on Giant Carrion

A recent study conducted by researchers from Portland State University proposes an intriguing theory about carnivorous dinosaurs and their diet. According to their findings published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE, these dinosaurs might have evolved to take advantage of the abundance of giant carcasses.

The researchers used an agent-based model, a virtual simulation of a dinosaur ecosystem, to test their hypothesis. Based on the ancient fauna of the Jurassic-aged Morrison Formation, the model included predators like Allosaurus, large sauropods, their carcasses, and an infinite supply of hunt-able stegosaurs.

Through the model, the researchers assigned carnivores traits that improved their hunting or scavenging abilities, simulating their energy acquisition from living prey or sauropod carcasses. The results of the simulation showed that when large sources of sauropod carrion were available, scavenging was more profitable than hunting. This suggests that carnivores in such ecosystems might have evolved specialized traits to detect and exploit large carcasses.

It is important to note that the model represents a simplified abstraction of a complex system, and further research is needed to incorporate additional variables and refine the findings. However, the researchers believe that this study provides insight into how the availability of carrion could have influenced the evolution of predators.

Q: What is an agent-based model? An agent-based model is a type of simulation that models the behavior and interactions of individuals or “agents” within a system to understand how complex phenomena emerge.



Q: What were the main findings of this study? The study suggests that carnivorous dinosaurs might have evolved to rely on large carcasses, such as those of sauropod dinosaurs, as a significant food source. Scavenging on carrion was found to be more profitable than hunting when these carcasses were available.



P: Cales son as limitacións do estudo? The model used in this study is a simplified representation of a complex system. Additional variables and features of the simulated dinosaurs could alter the results. Further research is needed to refine the findings.

