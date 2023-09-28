Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Andreas Mogensen convértese en comandante da ISS, marcando un fito para os astronautas europeos

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 28, 2023
Andreas Mogensen convértese en comandante da ISS, marcando un fito para os astronautas europeos

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen has taken over as the commander of the International Space Station (ISS), making him the sixth European to fill this prestigious role. Mogensen assumed command on September 26, 2023, and will serve until early 2024, overseeing the crew’s activities and ensuring the safety and operation of the Space Station. As the ISS commander, Mogensen is responsible for the safety, well-being, and coordination of the crew members, while also working with ground control to oversee all activities and operations on the Space Station.

During his command, several cargo vehicles will arrive at the ISS, including the Axiom-3, which will carry ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt. This will mark the first time that two Scandinavians are in space together. Mogensen’s tenure as commander coincides with his ongoing Huginn mission, which began on August 27, 2023, when he launched as the pilot of the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Andreas Mogensen’s appointment as ISS commander highlights the recognition of European astronauts and their expertise by international partners. This milestone is celebrated by ESA’s Director of Human and Robotic Exploration, Daniel Neuenschwander, who commends Mogensen’s leadership and wishes him and the Expedition 70 crew a successful and memorable experience on the Space Station.

The ISS commander plays a critical role in the success of missions and the well-being of crew members aboard the space station. The commander’s responsibilities include ensuring the safety of the crew, managing and coordinating the activities of all crew members, overseeing the operation and maintenance of the station’s systems, and serving as the primary point of communication between the ISS and ground control.

Source: ESA, NASA

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

Un estudo revela o impacto do ciclo do metano nos lagos árticos no cambio climático

Setembro 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciencia

A NASA e SpaceX establecen a data de lanzamento de outubro para a misión Psyche

Setembro 30, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

A importancia de xestionar as preferencias de cookies para unha experiencia en liña personalizada

Setembro 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Un estudo revela o impacto do ciclo do metano nos lagos árticos no cambio climático

Setembro 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A NASA e SpaceX establecen a data de lanzamento de outubro para a misión Psyche

Setembro 30, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A importancia de xestionar as preferencias de cookies para unha experiencia en liña personalizada

Setembro 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A NASA amplía as operacións da nave New Horizons para a ciencia multidisciplinar

Setembro 30, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios