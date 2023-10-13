Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

As impresionantes imaxes da vida mariña gañan o premio ao fotógrafo oceánico do ano

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Outubro 13, 2023
As impresionantes imaxes da vida mariña gañan o premio ao fotógrafo oceánico do ano

A breathtaking image of a paper nautilus floating in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption has won the prestigious 2023 Ocean Photographer of the Year award. The photograph was taken by Jialing Cai during a blackwater dive in the Philippines. The paper nautilus, an unknown species, was found drifting on a piece of debris in the ocean following the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

Cai described the challenging conditions of the dive, with low visibility and dense fog. However, amidst this adversity, Cai captured a serene and enchanting scene. The particles in the water reflected the photographer’s light, creating a magical atmosphere. The image was reminiscent of a fairy tale set in a snowy night, emphasizing the beauty and resilience of marine life.

The Ocean Photographer of the Year competition announced its winners on September 14. Taking second place was Andrei Savin, whose photograph showcased a crab within the graceful tentacles of a sea anemone. The image captured the delicate relationship between different marine species.

Third place went to Alvaro Herrero López-Beltrán for his haunting photograph of a whale struggling to reach the water’s surface. The whale’s flukes were severely damaged due to being entangled in a stake and fishing line. The image serves as a stark reminder of the impact of human activities on marine life.

The Ocean Photographer of the Year competition is held annually and is produced by Oceanographic Magazine in collaboration with Blancpain, Arksen, and Tourism Western Australia. It aims to celebrate the beauty of the ocean and raise awareness about the challenges faced by marine ecosystems.

Fontes:
– Oceanographic Magazine
- Blancpain
– Arksen
– Tourism Western Australia

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

ciencia

Falece unha auxiliar de ensino de Primaria por mor dun ictus por falta de tratamento de fin de semana

Outubro 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciencia

Atopáronse máis de 100 mamíferos máis que brillan, incluídos os gatos

Outubro 15, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

A galaxia do remuíño: un encontro galáctico

Outubro 15, 2023 Roberto Andrés

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Falece unha auxiliar de ensino de Primaria por mor dun ictus por falta de tratamento de fin de semana

Outubro 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Atopáronse máis de 100 mamíferos máis que brillan, incluídos os gatos

Outubro 15, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A galaxia do remuíño: un encontro galáctico

Outubro 15, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Os sons baixo os nosos pés: a estabilidade do rock revelada a través de patróns acústicos

Outubro 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios