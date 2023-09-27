Vida da cidade

ciencia

Setembro 27, 2023
O descenso do número de dugongos ameaza a Gran Barreira de Coral

A recent study conducted by the University of Queensland has shown a concerning decline in the population of dugongs within the southern section of the Great Barrier Reef. Dugongs, also known as sea cows, are marine mammals that inhabit coastal waters and are listed as a vulnerable species.

The research, led by Chris Cleguer from the university’s Centre for Tropical Water and Aquatic Ecosystem Research, revealed that the decline in overall dugong numbers is particularly alarming in the area stretching from the Whitsundays to Bundaberg. This region has historically been a key habitat for dugongs, making the findings even more significant.

Dugongs play a vital role in maintaining the health and balance of the marine ecosystem. They graze on seagrass beds, helping to ensure their sustainability and stability. Additionally, these gentle giants are an essential part of the cultural heritage of coastal communities.

The decline in dugong numbers is concerning for a variety of reasons. Firstly, it signals a significant disruption in the ecosystem, as these creatures are considered a keystone species. Their absence can have cascading effects on other marine life and the overall biodiversity of the area. Secondly, the cultural significance of dugongs cannot be understated. Many indigenous communities have deep connections with these marine mammals, and their decline can have profound cultural and social impacts.

Identifying the underlying causes of this decline is crucial for developing effective conservation strategies. Threats such as habitat loss, pollution, boat strikes, and climate change may be contributing factors. Addressing these challenges calls for collaboration among researchers, local communities, and policymakers to ensure the protection and preservation of these iconic marine species and their habitat.

Source: Chris Cleguer, lead dugong researcher at the University of Queensland’s Centre for Tropical Water and Aquatic Ecosystem Research.

By Mampho Brescia

