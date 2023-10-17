Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Aprazada a camiñada na Estación Espacial Internacional debido á fuga de líquido de refrixeración

ByMampho Brescia

Outubro 17, 2023
Aprazada a camiñada na Estación Espacial Internacional debido á fuga de líquido de refrixeración

Due to a coolant leak from a backup radiator on the International Space Station’s Nauka multipurpose laboratory module, a scheduled spacewalk has been postponed until later this year. The coolant leak, which was discovered on October 9th, has been stopped, but engineers need more time to analyze the situation and prevent any trace amounts from entering internal systems.

Although the coolant is not toxic or hazardous to the crew, experts are working on preventing equipment degradation. The delay of the spacewalk does not affect the operations of the space station. Instead, another spacewalk is scheduled for October 30th. During this spacewalk, NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli will undertake various repair tasks, such as removing a faulty electronics box and replacing a Trundle Bearing Assembly.

This spacewalk will mark the first for both astronauts. In addition to this, Loral O’Hara and ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen will conduct a spacewalk later this year, known as U.S. Spacewalk 90. This mission will involve collecting samples from the exterior of the space station to analyze for microorganisms. They will also replace a high-definition camera and perform maintenance work for future spacewalks.

Furthermore, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub are still scheduled to perform their spacewalk on October 25th. Their mission includes installing a synthetic radar communications system and deploying a nanosatellite to test solar sail technology. Additionally, they will inspect and photograph the backup radiator that leaked on the Nauka module.

The Expedition 70 crew members have been busy preparing for these spacewalks, conducting various tasks such as servicing spacesuits and conducting cargo operations. These preparations highlight the challenges and importance of maintaining and conducting operations on the International Space Station.

Fontes:
- NASA

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

ciencia

Grazas Hubert Reeves: un legado de paz e defensa ambiental

Outubro 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

Científicos descobren o método para crear estradas na Lúa usando solo lunar derretido

Outubro 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

Riscos de contaminación por nanoplásticos e metais en ecosistemas de auga doce identificados por estudo internacional

Outubro 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Grazas Hubert Reeves: un legado de paz e defensa ambiental

Outubro 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Científicos descobren o método para crear estradas na Lúa usando solo lunar derretido

Outubro 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Aprazada a camiñada na Estación Espacial Internacional debido á fuga de líquido de refrixeración

Outubro 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Riscos de contaminación por nanoplásticos e metais en ecosistemas de auga doce identificados por estudo internacional

Outubro 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios