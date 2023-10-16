Explora o ceo nocturno no Dark Skies Fringe Festival no Parque Nacional North York Moors

Are you a stargazer who is fascinated by the wonders of the night sky? If so, the Dark Skies Fringe Festival in North York Moors National Park is the perfect event for you. Running from 27 October to 5 November, this festival offers a variety of activities for all ages.

One of the highlights of the festival is guided, night-time mountain bike rides and “navigation” walks. Whether you are an experienced cyclist or just starting out, this is a unique opportunity to explore the park under the cover of darkness.

For families, there is a daytime Dark Skies Trail through the grounds of Danby Lodge National Park Centre. This trail allows you to learn about the wonders of the night sky while enjoying a leisurely walk with your loved ones.

If you are looking for an evening activity, you can join a guided tour of the night sky in the surroundings of Whitby Abbey. This historic location provides the perfect backdrop to observe the stars and learn about celestial bodies.

In addition, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway will be hosting Light Spectacular evenings. During these events, the heritage carriages will be adorned with thousands of lights as they travel between Pickering and Levisham. This unique experience is not to be missed.

The Dark Skies Fringe Festival is a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with nature and appreciate the beauty of the night sky. October’s shorter days and lengthening nights provide the perfect backdrop for this event. Don’t miss out on the chance to observe some of the darkest skies in the world.

For more information about the festival and its activities, visit the North York Moors National Park website.

