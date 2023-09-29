Vida da cidade

ciencia

A NASA alerta dun encontro próximo co asteroide 2023 SE4

Setembro 29, 2023
NASA has issued a warning about an approaching asteroid known as Asteroid 2023 SE4. The asteroid is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today, September 29. It belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, which are Earth-crossing Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) with semi-major axes smaller than Earth’s. The asteroid is not classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object and is not expected to crash into Earth.

Asteroid 2023 SE4 is approximately 45 feet wide, similar in size to a house. NASA has been tracking its orbit using various satellites, as well as space and ground-based telescopes. The closest approach of the asteroid is estimated to be at a distance of 2 million kilometers from Earth at a speed of 16662 kilometers per hour.

This is not the first time that Asteroid 2023 SE4 has come close to Earth. It previously passed by at a distance of 4.1 million kilometers on October 1, 1965, and is expected to have another close approach on September 27, 2061.

The process of naming asteroids involves assigning a provisional designation by the International Astronomical Union (IAU). This designation typically consists of a serial number, which includes the year of the asteroid’s discovery followed by two letters indicating the order of its discovery during that year.

While the asteroid’s close encounter with Earth today is not cause for concern, NASA’s continued monitoring and study of asteroids is crucial for better understanding their characteristics and potential threats. It is through missions like DART, Dawn, OSIRIS-REx, and Hayabusa2 that space agencies aim to gather data about asteroids, minimize uncertainties, and explore the possibility of extracting resources from them in the future.

Sources: NASA, European Space Agency (ESA)

