Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Investigadores chineses anuncian o lanzamento do telescopio espacial Xuntian

ByRoberto Andrés

Outubro 11, 2023
Investigadores chineses anuncian o lanzamento do telescopio espacial Xuntian

Chinese researchers have revealed their plans to launch the Xuntian Space Telescope, also known as the Chinese Survey Space Telescope (CSST) or the Chinese Space Station Telescope. This cutting-edge spacecraft is set to begin its scientific operations in 2024 and will orbit alongside China’s Tiangong space station.

The Xuntian telescope is being touted as surpassing the capabilities of NASA’s Hubble telescope, providing high-definition panoramic views of the universe with superior spatial resolution. According to Li Ran, project scientist of the CSST Scientific Data Reduction System, while Hubble can see one sheep, the CSST can visualize thousands with the same resolution. However, the telescope has not been directly compared to NASA’s James Webb Telescope, often considered Hubble’s successor, which boasts a larger primary mirror with enhanced optical capabilities.

Although the Xuntian telescope has a smaller two-meter diameter primary mirror compared to Hubble and Webb, Chinese researchers assert that it offers a field of view more than 300 times larger than Hubble and surpasses Webb to some extent. Zhou Jianping, chief designer of China’s manned space program, describes Xuntian as the most significant scientific project since the launch of China’s space station program.

Currently, the Xuntian telescope is in the development and construction phase, with all subsystems, components, and units already developed. The prototype sample is being prepared for testing before building the telescope sample. Joint tests with the Xuntian platform and validations at the launch base will be conducted before the anticipated launch date in 2024.

Fontes:
- LiveScience
– China’s Xinhua News Agency
- NASA

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

As mulleres prefiren a forza física nas relacións a curto prazo, pero o humor afiliado para o éxito a longo prazo

Outubro 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

Guía para ver e fotografiar con seguridade a eclipse solar anular

Outubro 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciencia

Satélites no espazo: unha ameaza para a radioastronomía e a nosa conexión co cosmos

Outubro 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

As mulleres prefiren a forza física nas relacións a curto prazo, pero o humor afiliado para o éxito a longo prazo

Outubro 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Guía para ver e fotografiar con seguridade a eclipse solar anular

Outubro 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Satélites no espazo: unha ameaza para a radioastronomía e a nosa conexión co cosmos

Outubro 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Fluorescencia usada para medir os niveis de estrés en soia exposta ao ozono

Outubro 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios