Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

O final do Moon Lander e Rover de Chandrayaan-3

ByMampho Brescia

Outubro 7, 2023
O final do Moon Lander e Rover de Chandrayaan-3

India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, may have come to a close as there is no hope of reviving the moon lander and rover, according to space scientist A S Kiran Kumar. Efforts to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover have been unsuccessful, signaling a possible end to the mission.

Chandrayaan-3 made history on August 23 as India became the fourth country to achieve a soft landing near the lunar south pole. The lander and rover were put into sleep mode on September 4 and 2, respectively, before the moon’s sunset in the hopes that they would awaken at the next sunrise on September 22. However, no signals have been received from them thus far.

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 have already been achieved, including demonstrating a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface and conducting in-situ scientific experiments. The lander and rover operated for one lunar daylight period, which is equivalent to about 14 earth days.

While the revival of the lander and rover would have been a bonus, the mission has already provided valuable data about the moon’s south pole. This information will benefit future missions in terms of knowledge and planning activities in the region.

Following the success of Chandrayaan-3, there may be future missions, including a sample-return mission. However, the timeframe for such a venture is uncertain and depends on overall planning and resource availability.

In conclusion, although there is no hope of reviving the Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover, the mission has made significant achievements and paved the way for future lunar exploration by India.

Source: ABP Live

By Mampho Brescia

post relacionado

ciencia

Os músculos máis grandes e máis pequenos do corpo humano

Outubro 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

Un novo estudo revela unha vasta rexión volcánica do continente escondido Zealandia

Outubro 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciencia

Orixe e evolución da vida

Outubro 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Os músculos máis grandes e máis pequenos do corpo humano

Outubro 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Un novo estudo revela unha vasta rexión volcánica do continente escondido Zealandia

Outubro 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Orixe e evolución da vida

Outubro 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Unha nova proposta para capturar o esquivo anel de fotóns dos buracos negros

Outubro 8, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios