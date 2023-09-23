Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

A relación entre os microbios intestinais e a saúde do esqueleto

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 23, 2023
A relación entre os microbios intestinais e a saúde do esqueleto

A new study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology suggests that certain gut microbes may play a role in skeletal health. Referred to as “osteomicrobiology,” this emerging field aims to understand the connection between the gut microbiome and bone health, potentially leading to interventions that improve bone density.

The study, led by researchers from Hebrew SeniorLife and the Marcus Institute for Aging Research, utilized data from the Framingham Third Generation Study and the Osteoporotic fractures in Men study. By analyzing high-resolution images of the arm and leg, the researchers sought to identify factors that could be modified to promote skeletal health.

The findings showed that two specific types of bacteria, Akkermansia and Clostridiales bacterium DTU089, were associated with negative impacts on bone health in older adults. Akkermansia has been previously linked to obesity, while DTU089 has been found more frequently in individuals with lower physical activity and protein intake. This is significant because protein intake and physical activity are known to affect skeletal health.

The study also highlighted patterns suggesting that certain microbes could influence changes in bone size as individuals age. However, it is still unclear whether these bacterial organisms directly impact skeletal health. Future studies will be needed to gain a deeper understanding of the relationship between specific bacterial species and skeletal integrity.

If confirmed by additional research, this knowledge could potentially open the door to interventions that target the gut microbiome to improve bone health. For instance, identifying functional pathways influenced by these bacteria may offer insights into the underlying mechanisms that impact skeletal health.

Collaborators from various institutions, including Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health, Oregon Health and Sciences University, BIDMC, Minneapolis and Palo Alto VA Health Care System, University of Minnesota, University of Pittsburgh, Stanford University, and Emory University, contributed to this retrospective cohort study.

fonte:
– Okoro, P. C., et al. (2023) A two-cohort study on the association between the gut microbiota and bone density, microarchitecture, and strength. Frontiers in Endocrinology. doi.org/10.3389/fendo.2023.1237727.

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

Comprensión das mareas galácticas: influencia na evolución das galaxias

Setembro 25, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

"Desbloqueando os segredos do sistema solar: a NASA libera o po do asteroide Bennu"

Setembro 25, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

Novos coñecementos sobre o ecoloxismo do deserto do Sahara revelados nun estudo

Setembro 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Comprensión das mareas galácticas: influencia na evolución das galaxias

Setembro 25, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

"Desbloqueando os segredos do sistema solar: a NASA libera o po do asteroide Bennu"

Setembro 25, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Novos coñecementos sobre o ecoloxismo do deserto do Sahara revelados nun estudo

Setembro 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A mostra de asteroide antigo aterra con éxito na Terra

Setembro 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios