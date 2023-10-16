Distrito de Burquitlam Park: Redefinindo Skyline Living

Burquitlam Park District is an exciting and highly anticipated master-planned community in Burquitlam. Situated at the corner of Como Lake Avenue and Clarke Road, this transit-oriented development boasts stunning high-rise towers offering a range of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences. With prices starting in the mid $400s and a 15% deposit, this project presents an excellent investment opportunity for both SFU students and working professionals.

Designed with convenience and luxurious living in mind, Burquitlam Park District features a range of amenities for its residents. With 40,000 square feet of space, residents can enjoy a golf simulator, karaoke lounge, sauna, steam room, yoga space, and private park. The development also offers a games room and party room, perfect for entertaining friends and family.

The open-concept homes at Burquitlam Park District provide a modern and airy living space, ideal for families, retirees, and property investors. Each home is meticulously crafted by BAM Interior Design and features tall nine-foot ceilings, laminate flooring, washer and dryer units, and heating and cooling systems for year-round comfort. The two- and three-bedroom units boast luxurious kitchen details, including wall-oven units, quartz stone counters, and European-inspired porcelain tile backsplash.

One of the key highlights of Burquitlam Park District is its accessibility. The Evergreen Extension, located right outside the development, ensures seamless transportation between major cities, while nearby access to highways allows residents to reach Metrotown and Downtown Vancouver in under 30 minutes. The Burquitlam SkyTrain station is also adjacent, providing effortless trips between Coquitlam and Burnaby.

In addition to its convenient location, Burquitlam Park District is surrounded by a range of culinary, entertainment, and shopping options. Residents can enjoy cafes, Korean barbecue restaurants, malls, markets, and boutiques within close proximity. The community also offers a lively atmosphere with a variety of shops, retailers, bistros, daycare options, the Bettie Allard YMCA, grocery stores, and healthcare venues.

For those seeking outdoor activities, Burquitlam Park District provides immediate access to natural recreational sites including Mountain View Park and Como Lake Park. Residents can also explore the nearby conservation areas and cycling paths, connecting Lea and Como Lake Avenue.

Backed by the reputable developer Intergulf Development Group, with over 40 years of experience, Burquitlam Park District offers an opportunity to own a property in the thriving city center of Burquitlam. With its prime location, exceptional amenities, and reasonable pricing, Burquitlam Park District presents some of the best value available in Metro Vancouver.

