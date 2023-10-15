Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Un fotógrafo supera a cobertura de nubes para capturar un eclipse solar raro

ByRoberto Andrés

Outubro 15, 2023
Un fotógrafo supera a cobertura de nubes para capturar un eclipse solar raro

Thick cloud cover threatened to ruin the view of yesterday’s annular solar eclipse in the East Kootenay region. However, a sudden break in the clouds allowed College of the Rockies Astronomy Lab Tech Rick Nowell to capture a few shots of the rare event. Nowell described the effort required to photograph the eclipse, including finding the necessary equipment and adjusting the telescope for optimal focus. Despite the challenges, Nowell was able to capture the best photo of the eclipse, even capturing two solar sunspots.

The partial eclipse began at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, October 14th, with the Moon covering 67% of the Sun at its peak at 10:25 a.m. Nowell’s successful capture of the event serves as a testament to his determination and technical skill.

Eclipse photography can be a complex endeavor, requiring specialized equipment and knowledge. Some of the terms mentioned by Nowell include a Celestron telescope, a focal reducer, a visual back, a Crayford focuser, and a finderscope. These are all tools that play a role in capturing clear and accurate images of celestial events like eclipses.

It’s worth noting that viewing a solar eclipse without proper eye protection can be dangerous and potentially cause permanent eye damage. Therefore, it’s essential to use a solar filter or view the eclipse indirectly using projection techniques, as described by Nowell when he used the white filter box lid as a projection screen.

Source: e-KNOW (no URL provided)

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

Os efectos dos niveis de osíxeno dobrados nos seres vivos: un escenario fascinante

Outubro 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

A Escola de Sostibilidade Doerr lanza Mineral-X: avanzando na industria mineira cara a enerxía limpa

Outubro 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciencia

A formación de Pangea Ultima podería levar a temperaturas extremas e ameazar a supervivencia dos mamíferos

Outubro 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Os efectos dos niveis de osíxeno dobrados nos seres vivos: un escenario fascinante

Outubro 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A Escola de Sostibilidade Doerr lanza Mineral-X: avanzando na industria mineira cara a enerxía limpa

Outubro 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A formación de Pangea Ultima podería levar a temperaturas extremas e ameazar a supervivencia dos mamíferos

Outubro 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A lei do aumento da información funcional: unha perspectiva universal da evolución

Outubro 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios