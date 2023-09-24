Vida da cidade

Jellyfish Challenge Crenzas tradicionais sobre as habilidades de aprendizaxe

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 24, 2023
Jellyfish Challenge Crenzas tradicionais sobre as habilidades de aprendizaxe

Jellyfish, despite lacking centralized brains, exhibit advanced learning abilities similar to humans and other complex organisms, challenging traditional beliefs about neural learning processes. In a recent study published in Current Biology, scientists trained Caribbean box jellyfish (Tripedalia cystophora) to learn to spot and dodge obstacles, demonstrating that these seemingly simple creatures can acquire the ability to avoid obstacles through associative learning.

Caribbean box jellyfish, no bigger than a fingernail, have a complex visual system with 24 eyes embedded in their bell-like body. They use their vision to navigate through murky waters and evade underwater tree roots to catch prey. By observing the jellyfish in a simulated learning environment – a circular tank adorned with gray and white stripes – researchers found that the jellyfish improved their navigation skills over time. They increased their average distance to the wall, quadrupled the number of successful pivots to avoid collision, and reduced contact with the wall.

The researchers also investigated the underlying process of jellyfish’s associative learning. They isolated the jellyfish’s visual sensory centers called rhopalia, which house six eyes and control the jellyfish’s pulsing motion. By training the rhopalia with weak electric stimulation when approaching gray bars, the researchers found that the structure started generating obstacle-dodging signals in response to light gray bars. This showed that combining visual and mechanical stimuli is necessary for associative learning in jellyfish and that the rhopalia serves as a learning center.

The study challenges previous notions that advanced learning requires a centralized brain and sheds light on the evolutionary roots of learning and memory. The researchers plan to further investigate the cellular interactions of jellyfish nervous systems to unravel the mechanisms behind memory formation. Understanding the learning abilities of even the simplest nervous systems can provide insights into fundamental cellular mechanisms that may have evolved early in the history of the nervous system.

Fontes:

– Current Biology: a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by Cell Press, covering various aspects of biology.
– The study: “Associative learning in the box jellyfish Tripedalia Cystophora” published in Current Biology.

