Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

Abrindo o camiño: as estradas lunares poderían salvagardar a tecnoloxía lunar

ByMampho Brescia

Outubro 18, 2023
Scientists believe that paving the moon’s surface could provide smoother transportation for lunar rovers and also safeguard landers and other technology sent to explore the lunar surface. The primary reason for this is the presence of lunar dust, which poses challenges due to its electrical charge and sharp edges.

The absence of wind and water on the moon prevents rocks from weathering into sand like they do on Earth. As a result, the moon’s surface is continuously bombarded by cosmic radiation and extraterrestrial impacts, causing the rocks to grind into powdery regolith. This lunar dust is highly adhesive and abrasive, posing a risk to lunar technology and human health if inhaled.

In an effort to address these challenges, scientists have been exploring the idea of constructing roads on the moon. However, the cost and difficulty of transporting materials from Earth to the moon have been major obstacles.

In order to find on-site solutions, researchers conducted experiments to repurpose lunar dust into suitable materials for lunar roads. They focused sunlight on lunar regolith, using lasers to simulate the Sun’s radiation. This process resulted in the creation of triangular tiles that could interlock to form solid, level surfaces for lunar roads and potential landing sites.

However, generating enough sunlight to melt lunar dust required the use of large lenses, as tall as a person, to focus the sunlight. Further research will be needed to assess the durability of these tiles in the harsh lunar environment and their suitability as landing platforms.

The findings of this research have been published in Scientific Reports.

Fontes:

– Informes científicos

By Mampho Brescia

