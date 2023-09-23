Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Poxará un raro esqueleto de dinosauro de 150 millóns de anos en París

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 23, 2023
Poxará un raro esqueleto de dinosauro de 150 millóns de anos en París

A highly unique and exceptionally well-preserved dinosaur skeleton named Barry is set to be auctioned in Paris next month. The Camptosaurus, standing at two meters tall and measuring five meters long, originates from the late Jurassic period, making it approximately 150 million years old. As a member of the Iguanodontidae family of herbivores, Barry is one of the earliest dinosaur groups ever discovered.

Originally discovered in Wyoming in the 1990s, this rare find underwent meticulous restoration work by palaeontologist Barry James, after whom it was named. The Italian laboratory Zoic, which acquired the skeleton last year, also conducted additional restoration efforts. Alexandre Giquello of the renowned Paris auction house Drouot describes the specimen as “extremely well-preserved,” with over 80 percent of the skeleton consisting of original bone. The skull alone remains more than 90 percent intact.

Dinosaur remains are highly coveted in the art market, and only a few sales of such specimens occur worldwide each year. Barry’s estimated auction price is up to €1.2 million ($A1.9 million). While some experts express concerns about private collectors not providing proper care and public access to dinosaur skeletons, others believe that privately owned specimens will eventually become accessible to the public.

Barry’s auction offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of prehistoric history that is guaranteed to captivate and intrigue. As a highly sought-after and meticulously restored dinosaur skeleton, it is expected to fetch millions of dollars in the upcoming auction.

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

Unha exploración da translocación de mitigación e os seus impactos nas ranas manchadas de Columbia

Setembro 25, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

Un novo estudo examina os impactos da translocación de mitigación nas ras manchadas de Columbia

Setembro 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

Estudar os impactos da translocación de mitigación en Columbia Spotted Frogs

Setembro 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Unha exploración da translocación de mitigación e os seus impactos nas ranas manchadas de Columbia

Setembro 25, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Un novo estudo examina os impactos da translocación de mitigación nas ras manchadas de Columbia

Setembro 25, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Estudar os impactos da translocación de mitigación en Columbia Spotted Frogs

Setembro 25, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Sir Brian May apoia con orgullo a exitosa colección de mostras de asteroides da NASA

Setembro 25, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios