Outubro 11, 2023
A NASA descobre o asteroide 2023 TF4 próximo á Terra

NASA has recently announced the discovery of a Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) named Asteroid 2023 TF4, which is set to make its closest approach to Earth today, October 11. Although Asteroid 2023 TF4 will come very close to our planet, scientists agree that it poses no threat of impact.

This NEA is traveling at an astonishing speed of 31,394 kilometers per hour and will pass by Earth at a distance of 2.2 million kilometers. Its size compares to that of a house, with a width of 49 feet. However, despite its relative proximity, it has not been classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. Only asteroids larger than 492 feet and passing closer than 7.5 million kilometers are given that designation.

Asteroid 2023 TF4 belongs to the group of asteroids known as the Apollo group. This group is named after the massive 1862 Apollo asteroid, which was discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s. Interestingly, this particular asteroid has never come close to Earth before, and this will mark its first-ever close approach.

After today’s encounter, it is not expected to pass by Earth again in the foreseeable future, as confirmed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The agency will continue to monitor and study this NEA, contributing to our understanding of these celestial bodies and their potential impact risks.

In an unrelated event, NASA will also be showcasing the asteroid sample collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft during its mission to Bennu. The sample, obtained after a 6-year journey and a nitrogen purge process, will be presented to the public in a live-streamed event, furthering our knowledge of asteroids and their composition.

