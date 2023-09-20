Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Misión OSIRIS-REx da NASA: un paso crucial para comprender o asteroide Bennu

ByGabriel Botha

Setembro 20, 2023
Misión OSIRIS-REx da NASA: un paso crucial para comprender o asteroide Bennu

Summary: As NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission nears its completion, the anticipation grows for the sample of asteroid Bennu to return to Earth. This mission is not only aimed at averting a potential catastrophic collision but also provides invaluable insights into the formation of our solar system and the origin of life on Earth. Despite the threat, NASA has calculated the odds of Bennu crashing into Earth to be 1 in 2700, with the most critical timeframe being September 24, 2182.

NASA initiated the OSIRIS-REx mission in 2016, deploying a spacecraft to study and collect samples from asteroid Bennu. First identified in 1999, Bennu is a near-Earth asteroid with a diameter comparable to New York’s Empire State Building. The impact of a collision with Earth could release energy equivalent to 22 atomic bombs.

In October 2020, a significant milestone was achieved when OSIRIS-REx successfully collected a sample weighing approximately 250 grams, the largest ever extracted from space. The spacecraft will release the sample in a capsule resembling a mini-fridge into Earth’s atmosphere. It will endure extreme temperatures and parachute into Utah’s Great Salt Lake Desert at an astonishing speed of 28,000 mph.

The primary objective of this mission is to avert potential disaster by gaining a better understanding of Bennu’s composition and trajectory. However, the sample retrieved from Bennu holds immense scientific value. It offers a glimpse into the processes that shaped our solar system billions of years ago and may even shed light on the origin of life on Earth.

Named by a nine-year-old resident of North Carolina in 2013, Bennu derives its name from an ancient Egyptian deity. Despite the potential danger, NASA’s calculations provide some reassurance. The odds of Bennu colliding with Earth are estimated to be 1 in 2700, with the most critical timeframe being September 24, 2182.

Fontes:
- Earth.com

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

ciencia

A formación de galaxias parecidas á Vía Láctea puido ocorrer no inicio do Universo

Setembro 22, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

Caribbean Box Jellyfish: Sorprendentes habilidades de aprendizaxe reveladas

Setembro 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

O Lunar Rover e o Lander da India aínda non teñen contacto cando chega o día lunar

Setembro 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

A formación de galaxias parecidas á Vía Láctea puido ocorrer no inicio do Universo

Setembro 22, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Caribbean Box Jellyfish: Sorprendentes habilidades de aprendizaxe reveladas

Setembro 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O Lunar Rover e o Lander da India aínda non teñen contacto cando chega o día lunar

Setembro 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Perseverance Mars Rover demostra habilidades avanzadas de navegación

Setembro 22, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios