Unstoppable Melting: The Dire Consequences of Rising Sea Levels

A groundbreaking study published in the journal Nature Climate Change has revealed the alarming truth about global sea levels. Titled “Unavoidable future increase in West Antarctic ice-shelf melting over the twenty-first century,” the research highlights the irreversible state of the West Antarctic ice sheet and predicts a rapid acceleration of melting in the coming decades, regardless of the best case warming scenarios.

Lead researcher Kaitlin Naughten, an ocean modeller with the British Antarctic Survey, emphasized the dire consequences of this melting. Coastal communities around the world will face the need to either fortify their defenses or, unfortunately, contemplate abandonment due to the impending rise in sea levels.

Until now, scientists have debated whether Antarctic melting would progress linearly or experience “tipping points” that lead to accelerated melting. This study dispels the notion of a gradual decline, suggesting that we may have already surpassed a significant tipping point due to the crumbling of vital ice shelves.

Ice shelves, colossal masses of ice sitting atop the ocean, provide crucial support to the Antarctic ice sheets. By impeding the flow of the sheets into the water, they maintain the stability of the continent’s ice. However, as these shelves melt, the sheets become vulnerable to rapid deterioration as they submerge into the relatively warmer ocean water.

The consequences of a complete meltdown of the West Antarctic ice sheet, as indicated by this study, would result in a staggering five-meter increase in global sea levels.

Regrettably, this revelation from Antarctica is not an isolated incident. Earlier this year, the continent experienced a record low in sea ice, with a net loss of approximately 7.5 trillion tonnes since 1997. The decline in sea ice over the past six years has been unprecedented, contrasting sharply with the minimal changes observed during the preceding three and a half decades.

While the West Antarctic ice sheet’s fate appears sealed, it is not the only contributor to rising sea levels. The Greenland ice sheet, another significant source, is also considered irreparable. Its complete thawing is projected to raise global sea levels by a staggering seven meters. Moreover, a loss of 28 trillion tonnes of ice has been recorded worldwide between 1997 and 2017.

The implications of rising sea levels are catastrophic, given that more than 267 million people currently reside in areas less than two meters above sea level. A study published in Nature Communications titled “New elevation data triple estimates of global vulnerability to sea-level rise and coastal flooding” warns that by mid-century, up to 300 million people could face vulnerability to annual flood events due to Antarctic instability. By 2100, this number could soar to a staggering 480 million.

As we confront the trajectory of our warming planet, it becomes evident that the consequences of capitalist-driven climate change will result in the displacement of hundreds of millions of people. Karl Marx’s critique of the ruling capitalist class becomes even more poignant today, as the system proves itself incapable of preserving even the most basic promise of a future above water for vast populations around the globe.

