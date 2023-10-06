Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Os polbos antárticos usan proteínas especiais para sobrevivir a temperaturas extremas

ByRoberto Andrés

Outubro 6, 2023
Os polbos antárticos usan proteínas especiais para sobrevivir a temperaturas extremas

Antarctic octopuses, which live in one of the coldest environments in the world, have long puzzled scientists with their ability to survive in such extreme conditions. However, recent research has shed light on how these intriguing creatures are able to adapt and thrive in their icy habitat.

Scientists from the Marine Biological Laboratory, University of Puerto Rico, and the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke recently conducted an investigation to understand the survival mechanisms of Antarctic octopuses. They discovered that these octopuses have ‘cold-adapted’ enzymes and use their three hearts to pump a special type of blue blood that supplies oxygen to their tissues even in super-cold environments.

Enzymes play a crucial role in various biochemical reactions in organisms. In Antarctic creatures such as octopuses, the enzymes demonstrate unique flexibility that allows them to function in lower temperatures. For example, enzymes from more temperate octopuses slow down significantly in extreme cold, while the enzymes in Antarctic octopuses are able to operate efficiently.

The researchers focused on studying a specific enzyme called the sodium-potassium pump, which is involved in the transport of ions and energy within cells. They compared this enzyme in both Antarctic octopuses (Pareledone) and a temperate species called the two-spot octopus (Octopus bimaculatus). The Antarctic pump performed better in cold temperatures, and a closer examination revealed that the amino acids that make up this enzyme differed slightly from those of the temperate octopus species.

Further analysis showed that mutations in 12 locations of the Antarctic amino acid sequence conferred resistance to cold. Of these mutations, three were found to work together to provide the pump’s cold resistance. Notably, most of these mutations were located at the interface between the pump and the cell membrane, suggesting that this site is crucial for the enzyme’s ability to adapt to extreme cold.

The researchers are planning to conduct additional experiments to understand the details of these mutations and how the protein pumps of Antarctic octopuses allow cells to function in frigid temperatures. This research may have broader implications for understanding the adaptability of organisms in extreme environments.

Title: Antarctic Octopuses Adapt to Extreme Cold Using Specialized Proteins

Source: Marine Biological Laboratory, University of Puerto Rico, and US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke

Note: URLs of the source articles are not provided.

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

O depósito de auga oculto de Nova Zelanda pode albergar pistas sobre terremotos a cámara lenta

Outubro 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

Novos detalles revelados sobre a nebulosa de Orión polo telescopio James Webb

Outubro 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

O disco de material do Sistema Solar esténdese máis ao espazo interestelar do que se pensaba

Outubro 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

O depósito de auga oculto de Nova Zelanda pode albergar pistas sobre terremotos a cámara lenta

Outubro 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Novos detalles revelados sobre a nebulosa de Orión polo telescopio James Webb

Outubro 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O disco de material do Sistema Solar esténdese máis ao espazo interestelar do que se pensaba

Outubro 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

O éxito da India na misión Chandrayaan-3 demostra a capacidade para proxectos intensivos en tecnoloxía

Outubro 9, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios