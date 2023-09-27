Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Prepárate para presenciar a eclipse solar anular en outubro

ByRoberto Andrés

Setembro 27, 2023
Prepárate para presenciar a eclipse solar anular en outubro

Next month, an exciting celestial event will take place as the moon will pass between Earth and the sun, giving us a magnificent solar eclipse. For some lucky observers, this will be an annular solar eclipse, where the moon appears smaller in the sky and forms a black circle against the sun.

The annular eclipse on October 14th will be visible in parts of Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. The eclipse will commence in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and will conclude in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT. Those outside this path will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse.

It is important to note that observing the eclipse directly with the naked eye, sunglasses, binoculars, or telescopes can be harmful to your eyes. To ensure safe viewing, NASA recommends using protective solar viewing glasses or handheld solar viewers. Alternatively, you can use indirect methods like a pinhole projector to witness this spectacular event.

The path of the annular eclipse will not only cross several states in the United States but will also extend into Mexico, as well as other parts of Central and South America.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to witness a celestial wonder! Make sure to prepare your eclipse glasses and other necessary viewing equipment to safely enjoy the annular solar eclipse in October.

Fontes:

– Tatan Syuflana/AP

- NASA

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

O instrumento científico do módulo Chandrayaan-3 envía datos suficientes para o futuro estudo de exoplanetas

Setembro 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades para Vikram Lander e Pragyan Rover

Setembro 28, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

As observacións de JWST suxiren que a contaminación estelar interfire coas medicións do exoplaneta TRAPPIST-1b

Setembro 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Botaches de menos

ciencia

O instrumento científico do módulo Chandrayaan-3 envía datos suficientes para o futuro estudo de exoplanetas

Setembro 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades para Vikram Lander e Pragyan Rover

Setembro 28, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

As observacións de JWST suxiren que a contaminación estelar interfire coas medicións do exoplaneta TRAPPIST-1b

Setembro 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Outra chamada próxima: o asteroide 2023 SW6 achégase á Terra

Setembro 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios