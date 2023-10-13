Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

Eclipse solar parcial: o que debes saber

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Outubro 13, 2023
Eclipse solar parcial: o que debes saber

If you’re interested in witnessing a celestial spectacle, don’t forget to look up at the sky this Saturday morning for a partial solar eclipse. However, it is crucial to note that viewing the eclipse without proper eye protection can be dangerous to the naked eye.

During an annular eclipse, the moon does not completely block out the sun, resulting in a mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect around the moon. This is different from a total eclipse where the sun is completely obscured.

To safely observe the partial solar eclipse, it is highly recommended to wear specialized solar eclipse glasses. Frank Florian, the Senior Manager of Planetarium and Space Sciences at TELUS World of Science, explains that these glasses filter out 99.99 percent of the light and harmful rays from the sun, allowing only a small percentage of light to pass through.

Unfortunately, Canadians may not witness the full effects of this particular eclipse. In Edmonton, for example, the moon will cover approximately 54 percent of the sun, creating a visual similar to the “cookie monster taking a bite out of the sun.”

For those interested in observing the celestial event, TELUS World of Science offers a free telescope viewing to witness the moon partially covering the sun.

The partial eclipse is expected to last around two and a half hours, with the mid-eclipse reaching its maximum at 10:28 a.m. in Edmonton. Remember to prioritize eye safety and enjoy this spectacular event responsibly.

Fontes:
– Senior Manager of Planetarium and Space Sciences at TELUS World of Science, Frank Florian.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

ciencia

Falece unha auxiliar de ensino de Primaria por mor dun ictus por falta de tratamento de fin de semana

Outubro 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciencia

Atopáronse máis de 100 mamíferos máis que brillan, incluídos os gatos

Outubro 15, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

A galaxia do remuíño: un encontro galáctico

Outubro 15, 2023 Roberto Andrés

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Falece unha auxiliar de ensino de Primaria por mor dun ictus por falta de tratamento de fin de semana

Outubro 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Atopáronse máis de 100 mamíferos máis que brillan, incluídos os gatos

Outubro 15, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A galaxia do remuíño: un encontro galáctico

Outubro 15, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Os sons baixo os nosos pés: a estabilidade do rock revelada a través de patróns acústicos

Outubro 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios