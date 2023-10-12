Eclipses solares: un fenómeno de luz e sombras

Solar eclipses come in three different varieties: total, annular, and partial. The type of eclipse observed depends on the positions and distances of the Earth, Moon, and Sun. These celestial events offer awe-inspiring experiences, ranging from the striking “ring of fire” during an annular eclipse to witnessing dramatic environmental changes during a total eclipse. Moreover, eclipses have the potential to impact technology, particularly by affecting the ionosphere and potentially disrupting communication signals.

On October 14, 2023, and April 8, 2024, people all over the United States and around the world will have the opportunity to witness a solar eclipse. There are three types of solar eclipses: total, annular, and partial. An annular eclipse is observed when the Moon is far from the Earth, and its size is too small to completely cover the Sun. This type of eclipse is expected to occur on October 14, 2023. In contrast, a total eclipse occurs when the Moon is close to the Earth and completely covers the Sun. This remarkable event will take place on April 8, 2024. A partial eclipse happens when the Earth, Moon, and Sun are not perfectly aligned, resulting in only a portion of the Sun appearing to be covered, giving it a crescent shape. During a total or annular eclipse, those outside the path of totality or annularity will experience a partial solar eclipse.

The map developed by NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio showcases the path of the Moon’s shadow during the 2023 annular solar eclipse and the 2024 total solar eclipse. The shadows will cross various parts of the United States, making these events accessible to a wide audience.

Experiencing a solar eclipse is a truly unforgettable phenomenon. Mitzi Adams, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Heliophysics and Planetary Science Branch Assistant Chief, describes it as a surreal experience. She compares it to having a bowl placed above the Earth where you’re standing. During the middle of the day, darkness falls, but light still remains around the edges. Temperatures drop, winds pick up, and birds may seek shelter or howling coyotes may be heard.

During an annular eclipse, like the one happening on October 14, the sky remains relatively bright even when the sun is covered up to 90%. Those fortunate enough to be within the path of annularity can witness the mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect. However, it is crucial to manage expectations and remember that solar viewing glasses are necessary throughout the event.

The upcoming eclipses not only offer incredible views but also have effects on technology and communication systems. As the Moon moves across Earth, the ionosphere, which serves as the boundary between Earth’s lower atmosphere and space, may cool. A total solar eclipse mimics nighttime conditions by effectively “turning off” the ionosphere’s primary charging mechanism. This disruption could potentially impact communication signals passing through the ionosphere. GPS signals may produce location errors, while radio waves could change, allowing for longer-distance transmissions by Ham Radio operators.

Furthermore, the ionosphere is home to various NASA satellites, including the International Space Station (ISS). The changing conditions during an eclipse can provide valuable scientific insights and opportunities for research.

