Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

As medicións de precisión no experimento Alphatrap arroxan luz sobre as propiedades magnéticas dos átomos de estaño altamente ionizados

ByGabriel Botha

Outubro 4, 2023
As medicións de precisión no experimento Alphatrap arroxan luz sobre as propiedades magnéticas dos átomos de estaño altamente ionizados

Scientists at the Max-Planck-Institut für Kernphysik in Heidelberg have conducted precision measurements on their Alphatrap experiment to investigate the magnetic properties of electrons bound to highly ionized tin atoms. This experiment provides valuable insights into the behavior of particles under extreme field strengths and serves as a starting point for the search for new physics.

The Alphatrap experiment, led by Sven Sturm, utilizes a Penning trap to hold charged particles in place using electromagnetic fields. It also incorporates a cryogenic vacuum system to create a high-quality vacuum necessary for the longevity of the measurements. The team successfully produced hydrogen-like tin ions, which have only one electron in their shell, and stored them for months in the Alphatrap ion trap.

By precisely measuring the magnetic moment of these hydrogen-like tin ions, the researchers obtained unprecedented accuracy. This achievement is significant because it contributes to our understanding of the behavior of particles in strong fields, such as those near atomic nuclei. It also allows for the detection of potential deviations from the known laws of nature or the presence of previously unknown elementary particles.

To produce hydrogen-like tin ions, the researchers utilized an electron beam ion trap called the Heidelberg-EBIT. This device generates highly charged ions by bombarding a cloud of tin ions with high-energy electrons, causing them to lose their bound electrons gradually. The remaining ions with only one electron are then filtered and fed into the Alphatrap experiment for further analysis.

The results of this study, published in Nature, demonstrate the ability to measure the magnetic properties of highly ionized atoms with unprecedented precision. These findings contribute to the ongoing advancements in quantum electrodynamics and pave the way for further investigations into the fundamental properties of matter.

Fontes:
– Natureza (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06453-2

By Gabriel Botha

post relacionado

ciencia

Fabricación de μ-Eyes compostos artificiais 3D inspirados en Dragonfly Eyes

Outubro 5, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

Os pequenos defectos lineais poden atravesar materiais máis rápido que as ondas sonoras

Outubro 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha
ciencia

A nova previsión de terremotos impulsada pola IA mostra unha promesa nas probas

Outubro 5, 2023 Roberto Andrés

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Fabricación de μ-Eyes compostos artificiais 3D inspirados en Dragonfly Eyes

Outubro 5, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Os pequenos defectos lineais poden atravesar materiais máis rápido que as ondas sonoras

Outubro 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A nova previsión de terremotos impulsada pola IA mostra unha promesa nas probas

Outubro 5, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Unha ferramenta de edición de xenes CRISPR máis pequena é prometedora para o tratamento de trastornos xenéticos

Outubro 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios