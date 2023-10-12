Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

New Theory Proposed to Explain Lensing in Abell 3827 Galaxy Cluster

ByRoberto Andrés

Outubro 12, 2023
New Theory Proposed to Explain Lensing in Abell 3827 Galaxy Cluster

A new theory has been proposed by a team of astrophysicists to explain the unique lensing phenomenon observed in the Abell 3827 galaxy cluster. The researchers, Joyce Lin, Richard Griffiths, and Jenny Wagner, suggest that the lensing properties of the cluster can be better understood by considering its three-dimensional characteristics.

Abell 3827 is a galaxy cluster located approximately 1.3 billion light-years away from Earth. Previous studies have indicated that the visible part of the cluster only makes up 10% of its mass, with the remaining mass believed to be dark matter. The arrangement of the galaxies in the cluster results in gravitational lensing, which creates a glowing blue ring around its edges.

The number of images seen when observing Abell 3827 has been a topic of debate among astronomers, with estimates ranging from four to eight. The distortion of light emitted by the stars in the galaxies, caused by unseen dark matter and likely related to rotation, makes it difficult to determine the exact number of images.

The new theory proposed by the research team suggests that the lensing in Abell 3827 is not thin and flat, as previously thought, but has a three-dimensional morphology. The cluster’s lensing is compared to the shape of a waffle, with varying thickness in different parts. This characteristic could explain why the cluster appears stretched in some areas more than others.

For this theory to be valid, the galaxies in the cluster must be at different distances from Earth. The researchers believe that three out of the four major galaxies in Abell 3827 are approximately equidistant, while the fourth is slightly closer.

This new theory contributes to our understanding of dark matter and provides insights into the lensing properties of galaxy clusters. Further research and observations will be necessary to confirm and refine these findings.

Source: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2023) DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stad2800

By Roberto Andrés

post relacionado

ciencia

As mulleres prefiren a forza física nas relacións a curto prazo, pero o humor afiliado para o éxito a longo prazo

Outubro 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
ciencia

Guía para ver e fotografiar con seguridade a eclipse solar anular

Outubro 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciencia

Satélites no espazo: unha ameaza para a radioastronomía e a nosa conexión co cosmos

Outubro 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Botaches de menos

ciencia

As mulleres prefiren a forza física nas relacións a curto prazo, pero o humor afiliado para o éxito a longo prazo

Outubro 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Guía para ver e fotografiar con seguridade a eclipse solar anular

Outubro 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Satélites no espazo: unha ameaza para a radioastronomía e a nosa conexión co cosmos

Outubro 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
ciencia

Fluorescencia usada para medir os niveis de estrés en soia exposta ao ozono

Outubro 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comentarios