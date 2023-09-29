Vida da cidade

Presentando as novas tecnoloxías e o poder da IA

ciencia

O experimento ALICE mide a vida útil dos hipertritóns con precisión

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Setembro 29, 2023
O experimento ALICE mide a vida útil dos hipertritóns con precisión

A recent study conducted by the ALICE collaboration at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has measured the lifetime of a hypertriton, a tritium nucleus with a replaced neutron, with remarkable precision. Hypertritons are a type of hypernucleus that contain a Lambda hyperon and have been the focus of extensive research since their discovery in the 1950s.

The ALICE collaboration, a research group that studies nuclear collisions, used the LHC to collect data on hypertritons and antihypertritons decaying in (anti)3He and a charged pion during 2018. Using advanced computational techniques, the researchers were able to analyze the data and measure the hypertriton lifetime and the separation energy of the Lambda particle.

These precise measurements are vital for understanding the properties of hypertritons and refining our understanding of Λ-nucleon interactions, which play a role in neutron star properties. Additionally, the measurements provide insight into the structure of hypertritons, specifically their level of binding.

The results of this study are consistent with a loosely bound hypertriton, which helps to constrain hyperon-nucleon interaction models. The ALICE collaboration’s measurements add valuable information to the field of hypernuclear physics and pave the way for further exploration of these unique nuclear complexes.

Fontes:
- Physical Review Letters: https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.126.182301

By Vicky Stavropoulou

post relacionado

ciencia

Un estudo revela o impacto do ciclo do metano nos lagos árticos no cambio climático

Setembro 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ciencia

A NASA e SpaceX establecen a data de lanzamento de outubro para a misión Psyche

Setembro 30, 2023 Roberto Andrés
ciencia

A importancia de xestionar as preferencias de cookies para unha experiencia en liña personalizada

Setembro 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Botaches de menos

ciencia

Un estudo revela o impacto do ciclo do metano nos lagos árticos no cambio climático

Setembro 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A NASA e SpaceX establecen a data de lanzamento de outubro para a misión Psyche

Setembro 30, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A importancia de xestionar as preferencias de cookies para unha experiencia en liña personalizada

Setembro 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comentarios
ciencia

A NASA amplía as operacións da nave New Horizons para a ciencia multidisciplinar

Setembro 30, 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios