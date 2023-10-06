On Saturday, October 14 at 16:15 Universal Time, a rare celestial event known as an annular solar eclipse will take place. This eclipse, often referred to as a “ring of fire” eclipse, occurs when the moon partially covers the center of the sun, leaving a visible ring-shaped light around the moon. The eclipse will last for approximately 4 minutes and 30 seconds.

Over 70 million Americans will have the opportunity to witness this spectacular event, according to NASA. The eclipse will be visible within a 125-mile-wide path that stretches across nine U.S. states, including Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, and Texas. Within this path, over 6.6 million Americans reside.

For those outside the path, throughout North, Central, and South America, a partial solar eclipse will be visible. It is essential to wear solar eclipse glasses at all times when viewing the eclipse, regardless of whether it is a “ring of fire” or partial eclipse.

After passing through the U.S., the eclipse will be visible from several countries in Central and South America, such as Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil.

To have the best viewing experience, it is advisable to find a location within the path of the eclipse that is not heavily crowded. Popular national parks along the path, like Crater Lake National Park in Oregon and Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, are likely to attract large numbers of visitors. Planning ahead and arriving at the viewing location early is recommended.

Honeypot sites, including Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, Four Corners Navajo Tribal Park, and parts of Canyon de Chelly National Monument, will be closed during the eclipse due to its significance in Navajo culture.

While the “ring of fire” will provide a breathtaking sight, those outside the path can still witness a partial solar eclipse. The amount of the sun obscured by the moon will vary depending on the location. Cities further from the path, such as New York, will experience around a 22% eclipse, while cities like Austin, Texas, just 70 miles from the path, will observe a large 88% eclipse.

Remember to stay updated on the latest information regarding the solar eclipse, including travel and lodging options, from reliable sources like WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com and The Complete Guide To The Great North American Eclipse of April 8, 2024.

Fontes:

- NASA

– WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com